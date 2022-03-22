Where to find the full Mushroom armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a plethora of outfits to collect and use, many of which are integral to a build’s success. Others should be stored, while a fair few should be kept for niche situations.

The Mushroom set in Elden Ring is an entire set of armor made to resemble the mushroom creatures walking about.

As far as defense is concerned, the Mushroom set is really weak. Players who wear the entire suit will gain a huge boost to resistance, specifically to Vitality, Focus, and Immunity. The Mushroom set is housed in Seethewater Cave.

Unfortunately, before you can step foot into Seethewater Cave, you’ll have to reach Altus Plateau. This requires taking one of two paths: collecting both the left and right Dectus Medallions or traversing the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, leading to Magma Wyrm Makar.

After reaching Altus Plateau, make sure you also have two Stonesword Keys. These are required to break the mist to the entrance of Seethewater Cave. From the Lift of Dectus, head north to Wyndham Ruins. From the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace, go northeast, up the hill, then north to Wyndham Ruins.

If this is your first visit to Wyndham Ruins in Elden Ring, there’s an optional boss battle. Either defeat the Tibia Mariner or run to the back of the ruins. There’s a rock formation that creates a ramp down to the Seethewater River and a Site of Grace of the same name.

From the Seethewater River Site of Grace in Elden Ring, follow the stream north. Use Torrent to quickly move around the flames that emit from the ground. Also, don’t forget to grab the Golden Seed on your way through. The river splits into two paths. Take the right path up, and the cave will be on your left.

Use two Stonesword Keys to expel the mist. Neutralizing Boluses is very useful here. A giant flower enemy and a nearby corpse with the Mushroom armor set are at the end of the cave. The Mushroom armor set includes armor for the head, body, arms, and legs.

A better alternative to the Mushroom Head is the Mushroom Crown. However, you won’t be able to grab it until you’ve reached the Lake of Rot. Ironically, the Mushroom armor set is perfect for slowing the advancement of rot buildup.

