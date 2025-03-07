Where to find Guardian Seikret Feather in Monster Hunter Wilds

Guardian Seikret Feather in Monster Hunter Wilds is a prominent equipment material that can be obtained at a specific location. Afterward, it can be utilized to craft strong pieces of armor. Crafting is an important mechanic in the game, because upgrading your character stats is a must to defeat monsters efficiently and progress.

This article highlights how to obtain Guardian Seikret Feather in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to get Guardian Seikret Feather in Monster Hunter Wilds

Defeat Guardian Seikret and loot its body (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The most effective method for acquiring Guardian Seikret Feathers is to defeat the Guardian Seikrets in the Ruins of Wyveria. Importantly, an optional quest named "Spread Those Wings" is available in the game that requires the elimination of six of these creatures. Interact with Alma to undertake the mission.

After defeating the Guardian Seikrets, you can collect the crafting item by looting the carcasses. The quest also rewards you with additional Guardian Seikret Feathers.

In the Ruins of Wyveria region, these creatures may hinder or occasionally assist you during most battles. You might encounter Guardian Seikrets while engaged in combat with several large monsters.

What is the Guardian Seikret Feather in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Guardian Seikret Feather is a notable equipment material (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

As already established, Guardian Seikret Feather comes only from Guardian Seikret in MH Wilds. Very similarly, the monsters look like Seikrets, but they are not the same as the mount you use to ride through the Forgotten Lands. Most notably, these creatures can be found at the Ruins of Wyveria.

Guardian Seikret Feather's in-game description mentions these are strong enough to deflect blades. With a level 4 rarity and a value of 250 Zenny, this equipment material can be utilized to craft several armors.

Craft useful armor pieces using Guardian Seikret Feather (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Interact with your Smithy at the camp and go to the Forge/Upgrade Armor section to make armor pieces, including two types of G. Arkveld Vambraces and G. Seikret Coil. The former significantly increases Fire resistance while the latter armor increases Thunder resistance.

