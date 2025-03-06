Monster Hunter Wilds walkthrough: How to complete Beware the Gypceros side mission

Beware the Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds is an intriguing side mission accessible after acquiring the High Rank. Although the main objective is to hunt a specific monster, knowing when and how to find this creature can be complicated. Subsequently, completing the quest will grant you prominent rewards.

This guide will highlight all the aspects regarding completing the Beware the Gypceros side mission in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Completing the Beware the Gypceros side mission in Monster Hunter Wilds

Location

Talk to Zatoh at the Kunafa to start the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The quest can be accessible only after completing the initial story quests and reaching the High Rank. Then, finish the initial mission, New Ecosystems, and interact with Zatoh at the Kunafa, Windsong Village in Windward Plains.

Zatoh will ask for your help to hunt down a monster, Gypceros, that is creating a nuisance among villagers with its flash attacks. Your main task is to locate the creature somewhere in the Windward Plains and defeat it.

Finding Gypceros

Change the weather to Fallow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

While the battle against Gypceros is quite difficult, finding the monster is perplexing. The creature only appears when the weather is set to Fallow. So, access your tent or pop-up camp, select Grill, and then the Rest option.

To change the weather, choose Fallow and Confirm. Notably, this requires 300 Guild Points.

Gypceros can be spotted on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Afterward, open up the Windward Plains region's map and look for Gypceros. Being a large monster, it is visible with a specific symbol on the map. If you cannot locate it, restart the game or travel to another region and return to Windward Plains for the monster to appear.

Defeating Gypceros

Try breaking Gypceros' head first to make the fight easier (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

After locating a Gypceros at Windward Plains, start attacking the creature to progress. The fight can be quite difficult, as it has plenty of attack variations, especially a flash attack that is hard to dodge. Furthermore, the monster is immune to the poison status effect.

Utilize Elemental damage, such as Fire or Ice, to have the upper hand against Gypceros. Meanwhile, status effects like Stun, Blastblight, and Paralysis can be effective. It's also crucial to keep attacking its head first to break it and make the fight relatively straightforward.

Return to Zatoh

Zatoh's location at the Kunafa, Windsong Village (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

After defeating Gypceros, speak with Zatoh at the Kunafa, Windsong Village in Windward Plains. If you cannot locate him, restart the game or travel to a different region and return to the Kunafa to find him.

Rewards for completing the Beware the Gypceros side mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

With this, the Beware the Gypceros side mission in Monster Hunter Wilds concludes. You will obtain a substantial amount of Zenny, Guild Points, Hunter Rank XP, and Palico Level XP as rewards.

