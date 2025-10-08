Where to find Human Spirit of Light in Digimon Story Time Stranger

The Human Spirit of Light in Digimon Story Time Stranger is a rare and powerful item that holds the essence of the Light Warrior, one of the Ten Legendary Warriors. It plays a vital role in unlocking Lobomon, a Digimon known for its agility and power. Note that this item is not discovered through casual exploration. You must gather specific components and visit the appropriate crafting locations to obtain it.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about finding, crafting, and using the Human Spirit of Light in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

How to get the Human Spirit of Light in Digimon Story Time Stranger

To acquire the Human Spirit of Light, you’ll need to craft it at either Vulcanusmon or Guardromon (Gold) in the Factorial Area of the Digital World. The process requires three items and a small amount of in-game currency:

Fruit Tart x3.

Saint Knuckle I disc.

10,000 Yen.

To acquire the Human Spirit of Light, you’ll need to craft it at either Vulcanusmon or Guardromon (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. | ShadowShak on YouTube)

The only place to buy the Fruit Tarts is the convenience store in Shinjuku, which is located on the same street as the Minoso residence. If you entered the Digital World without purchasing them previously, you will have to continue the story until you return to the Human World to make the purchase.

Next, the Saint Knuckle I skill disc is available at the disc shop in Akihabara or at the disc shop in the In-Between Theater.

Once you’ve collected all three items, head to the crafting shop to create the Human Spirit of Light.

How to use the Human Spirit of Light in Digimon Story Time Stranger

After crafting the Human Spirit of Light, visit Vulcanusmon or Guardromon (Gold) again, depending on your current story stage, to finalize its use. The item’s main function is to unlock Lobomon, one of the Digimon associated with the element of Light.

The Human Spirit of Light in Digimon Story Time Stranger is primarily used to unlock Lobomon (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. | CGInferno on YouTube)

In terms of Digivolution, Lobomon evolves from Kudamon, and it requires Agent Rank 3 or higher along with the Human Spirit of Light.

With this spirit in hand, you’ll be able to awaken Lobomon’s true potential and bring the power of Light to your team’s lineup. Whether you’re chasing 100% completion or building a balanced party, the Human Spirit of Light in Digimon Story Time Stranger is an essential step toward mastering the game.

