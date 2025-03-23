Where to find all Kanaki Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Kanaki Castle Samurai Daishos are primary targets in Assassin's Creed Shadows, each one protecting vital positions within the fortress. Defeating them not only rewards you with precious Mastery Points but also lets you open a Legendary Chest containing lucrative rewards.

In this guide, you'll learn the locations of all the Kanaki Castle Samurai Daishos and how to collect every secret reward within the stronghold in AC Shadows.

All Kanaki Castle Samurai Daisho locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Kanaki Castle in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Northern perimeter – First Samurai Daisho

The first of the Kanaki Castle Samurai Daishos stands watch at the north end of the castle yard, strutting back and forth in front of a small building alongside the perimeter wall. He's not very difficult to take out, especially from a roof or with a careful stealth kill while taking cover.

2) Central courtyard – Second Samurai Daisho

The second Samurai Daisho is found at the center of Kanaki Castle, within the large courtyard between several structures. He is more tightly guarded, so it's best to use distractions and stealth takedowns to get rid of him without setting off the alarm.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Kanaki Castle

A still from AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Legendary Chest location

The Legendary Chest inside Kanaki Castle is found in a building near the western perimeter wall, just west of the second Samurai Daisho's location. Once both Daishos are eliminated, make your way inside and open the red chest to claim your rewards.

Rewards for defeating the Samurai Daishos and looting Kanaki Castle

Successfully eliminating all Kanaki Castle Samurai Daishos and looting the Legendary Chest will grant you:

3,000 XP

2 Mastery Points

Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend – Legendary Armor

