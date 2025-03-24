Where to find all Omizo Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Omizo Castle Samurai Daishos are key targets in Assassin's Creed Shadows, each positioned at strategic locations within the stronghold. Eliminating them grants Mastery Points and unlocks the Legendary Chest, which contains valuable rewards. Omizo Castle is in the Omi region, positioned along the western shores of Lake Biwa. It sits directly north of Sakamoto Castle, with routes leading to it from Outer Farmlands in the north and Ado River Valley in the southwest.

This guide will walk you through the exact locations of both Omizo Castle Samurai Daishos and how to claim every reward hidden within the fortress in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All Omizo Castle Samurai Daishos locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Southern Region – First Samurai Daisho

The Omizo Castle whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Ubisoft)

The first of the Omizo Castle Samurai Daishos is located in the southern area of Omizo Castle, patrolling an area near a group of enemy guards. One of the best approaches is the southwest entrance, so you can finish off any enemies nearby before going after the target. An aerial takedown while in stealth, or a quick kill with a sneak assassination from cover will ensure a clean kill.

2) Main Castle Grounds – Second Samurai Daisho

After eliminating the first target, proceed north toward the main castle grounds by crossing the water. The second of the Omizo Castle Samurai Daishos patrols is in an open area east of the main building, making him vulnerable to a well-timed ambush. With the right timing, you can take him out before alerting anyone.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Omizo Castle

Naoe in Omizo Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Ubisoft)

1) Legendary Chest location

The Legendary Chest can be found to the east of the central building, in the same open courtyard where the second Samurai Daisho patrols. After defeating both Daishos, the chest becomes accessible, allowing you to claim its valuable loot.

2) Rewards for defeating the Samurai Daishos and looting Omizo Castle

Clearing Omizo Castle and unlocking the Legendary Chest successfully earns you the following rewards:

3,000 XP

2 Mastery Points

Mamushi Snake Hood – Legendary Headgear

Despite having fewer targets compared to other castles, Omizo Castle is still a great place to earn Legendary equipment and Mastery Points without much effort.

