Where to find Sunstone in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 includes many rare crafting materials, including Sunstone. This one only shows up in a few locations scattered across the map, but if you want to really get the most out of your equipment, you’re going to need a few pieces of it. Unfortunately, there’s no 100% reliable place to guarantee the monsters that have it will spawn, and the same goes for the mining locations. However, there are places you can check, and we’ll help you sort that out.

While you won’t need a great deal of Sunstone, knowing where to find it will make life significantly easier in Dragon's Dogma 2. Let’s dive into this topic and find this incredibly rare but useful resource.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Places where players can find Sunstone in Dragon's Dogma 2

Just head southwest of Bakbattahl to find this zone. (Image via Capcom)

Unfortunately, Sunstone is a decidedly rare mineral. The only place it’s currently known to spawn within mining nodes is at Dragonsbreath Tower. Once you’ve gone through the Checkpoint Rest Town and reached Bakbattahl, it’s easy enough to find the tower. Head down the southwest road, and you’ll reach the tower.

There are several spawn locations around the tower, but you’re only likely to find a couple each time you come here. If you aren’t sure where the tower is, look at the map above, and you’ll see the route from Bakbattahl down to where the character cursor is in the southwest. While there are several possible locations, it’s best to explore the whole area to find it since no one spot is a surefire drop of Sunstone in Dragon's Dogma 2.

You can also find Sunstone on a few enemies in the world, but the drop chance is just as low as the odds you regularly find these monsters. Serpents (10%), Grim Ogres (8.33%), and Gorechimeras (10.52%) all have a chance for this powerful crafting material to drop.

One place where Sunstone has been known to spawn. (Image via Capcom)

While yes, you can hunt those monsters, it’s likely going to be much easier to try and farm Sunstone in Dragon's Dogma 2 at Dragonsbreath Tower and wait for the mining nodes to respawn. Grim Ogres spawn throughout the Bakbattahl area, but they’re particularly rare. Make sure to pack some Ice Magic if you are hunting them.

Other than the cave near the Griffin Crash Site, it’s not really known where these monsters spawn at this time. They’re elusive and powerful, so they aren’t a recommended farming monster.

There is one more potential place to get Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and that’s from the merchant Mubarak. This wandering merchant, found in Northern Battahl, can sell Sunstone for 3,000 gold a piece, but he only has one at a time. On top of that, it takes four days for him to restock, so it’s not particularly worth hunting him down over and over to find it.

Check out our other Dragon's Dogma 2 guides:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 review || Unlock Warrior and Sorcerer || Vocation tier list || Unlock Magick Archer || Unlock Trickster || Early-game loadout for Sorcerer || Complete A Case of Sculptor’s Block