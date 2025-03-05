Where to find Antimite in Monster Hunter Wilds

Antimite in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the numerous ores you'll come across in the vast open world of the latest Capcom RPG. It is a crafting material that can be found in only one location. As of this writing, there are no substantial uses for this mineral, but in case you need to acquire it, you'll have to understand how to track it down.

This article guides you on where you can find Antimite in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Antimite in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

The Antimite mineral is concentrated in the Oilwell Basi; thus, do not waste your time searching for it anywhere else. Also, note that you must know the right ore to target. Antimite in Monster Hunter Wilds can be mined from Hopper Crystal Ore. It will be dark in color and feature squarish formations.

Once located, approach it and press the onscreen prompt to harvest its contents. One Hopper Crystal Ore will give you one Antimite. Once you harvest an Ore, it will take 15 minutes to respawn. Thus, if you want to farm them, cycle through different Crystal spots to keep acquiring the material until you get the required quantity.

Locating Antimite in Monster Hunter Wilds

Oilwell Basin in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Finding Antimite in the game is easy as you can use the map to hone in on its locations. First, open the map and head over to Oilwell Basin's diagram. Next, press the keybind in the left-hand corner to open up the Fast Travel list. There, head to Filter Icons, and go downwards until you find the Hopper Crystal Ore option. Once you've selected it, those specific outcrops will show up on the map. If you've harvested from one recently, a timer will show how much time is left before it respawns. You can select a particular ore to set a waypoint to it.

There is a particular way in which you can acquire extra Antimite per harvest. Head over to Gemma the Smithy and craft the Geology Charm. Upgrading it to level two will give you one additional item when gathering Special Items, which includes Antimite.

