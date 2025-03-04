Where to find Goldenfry in Monster Hunter Wilds

Goldenfry in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the numerous fishes you can catch while trying to explore the Forbidden Lands. While the majority of the fishes are useful as a cooking ingredients, this aquatic creature is a great choice if you want to earn some quick cash, especially in the early hours.

Ad

This article guides you on the various locations where you can find Goldenfry in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where can you find Goldenfry in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Goldenfry in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Goldenfry is one of many fishes you can reel in from fishing spots in the game. These points can be found throughout the game's map. However, the fish itself is concentrated near Iceshard Cliffs, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, and Wyveria.

Ad

Trending

The best locations to capture the titular creature:

Hidden Cave, Area 13 — Wyveria

Area 20, Area 1 — Iceshard Cliffs

How to sell Goldenfry in Monster Hunter Wilds

You won't acquire the money simply by selling the fish. This creature is known for its gilded scales, which you'll acquire after catching it. Selling these will then give you the cash, as mentioned in its description:

"Due to their sparkly appearance, Goldenfry is in high demand as aquarium fish, and their scales fetch a pretty zenny as well."

Ad

A quick guide to fishing

Casting the lure in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Early on, you'll acquire a fishing rod as you progress in the game. You'll also undergo a tutorial when you reach Windward Plains, so don't worry about missing out on Wild's official explanation.

Ad

If you want to dive deeper into the sport, reach out to an NPC named Kanya in the Forest Base Camp, Scarlet Forest to start the Fishing: Life, in Microcosm side quest.

To start fishing, open up your radial menu and head over to essential items. There, select the rod. Next, press the corresponding keybinds to start the process.

Here are all the default keybinds, (however, incase the controls are changed, its better to follow the on-screen prompts):

Ad

Action PC PS5 Xbox Aim Right Click L2 LT Cast Left Click R2 RT Move Reel WASD Left Joystick Left Joystick Reel Left Click R2 R2

Ad

The white circle is where the hook will fall. Decide the location and hold the line there until a fish takes the bait. It will be denoted when there are splashes on the water.

When one is caught, reel it in with either Left Click on PC or R2 on Controller. Alternate between W and S keys or Left Joystick Up and Down for a slow reel (you can also roll the stick).

Ad

Press the button shown on screen to reel in the fish (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

If the line doesn't get any attention, you can move it around. You can also use lure to make the process easier. Golden Bughead is effective as bait for the Goldenfry.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Monster Hunter Wilds:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.