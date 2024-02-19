Since incorporating Stratagems, players have been asking which Guard Dog is better in Helldivers 2. Guard Dog and Rover are two specific Stratagems that work as battle companions and are very similar in how they support players. They come as backpack Stratagem units that need recharging and have weapons equipped to help Helldivers in fights.

This article aims to go over some points that can help players differentiate and understand which Guard Dog is better in Helldivers 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the player's opinions.

Points to determine which Guard Dog is better in Helldivers 2

To answer which Guard Dog is better in Helldivers 2, let's look at the advantages and disadvantages of both Guard Dog and Rover and why the latter edges out as the better overall option.

Guard Dog in Helldivers 2

Having two variants is making players question which Guard Dog is better in Helldivers 2 (Image via YouTube GameRottenHD/Arrowhead Game Studios)

The Guard Dog is the basic version of one of the best Stratagems that comes in Helldivers 2 and assists players on the battlefield. Some important things to note about the Guard Dog are:

Pros:

It's equipped with a powerful Liberator rifle capable of taking down larger enemies more quickly. It can even shoot enemies not in the POV of the players easily.

Can be revived if destroyed which makes it easily accessible during battle.

Offers some protection from melee attacks which makes it robust in the battlefield.

Cons:

Since the Liberator rifle in Guard Dog consumes ammo quickly, it spends more time recharging in the backpack, meaning less frequent combat presence.

It can accidentally shoot teammates as the Liberator rifle can cause friendly fire damage, this means that Helldivers need to be aware of their positioning to not cause harm to friendlies..

Guard Dog "Rover" in Helldivers 2

Guard Dog "Rover" is an upgraded version of the Guard Dog Stratagem. (Image via YouTube INTOTHEVOID/ Arrowhead Game Studios)

Guard Dog "Rover" is the upgraded version of this Stratagem that comes in Helldivers 2 and assists players against the alien hordes. The code for Stratagem Rover is 'Down, Up, Left, Down, Up, Right, Down'. Some important things to note about the Goard Dog "Rover" are:

Pros:

Always active and constantly engaging enemies with its Laser rifle that can run field-wide sweeps and is particularly effective against armored opponents.

Doesn't require specific positioning as the Rover can avoid friendly fire much more easily due to its laser being continuously focused on opponents from a height.

Rover can navigate tight spaces easily and doesn't require frequent charging time, making it a force to reckon with on the battlefield.

Cons:

Since the Rover uses a single target laser to attack, it is less effective against bigger threats and only excels in ad-clearing and taking pressure off the players.

Rover cannot be revived and is permanently destroyed if taken down by enemies.

Some considerations to take into account when deciding which Guard Dog is better in Helldivers 2 are that at higher levels, sheer power may be more important. This is the significant advantage that Rover has over Guard Dog in the weapons department and the fact that it can stay in the field longer makes it an overall better option.

However, the answer to which Guard Dog is better in Helldivers 2 can change with proper coordination, as the basic version's friendly fire danger can be reduced and both Guard Dogs' cooldown time can be reduced by 10% with a "Hand Carts" ship module.

For targets requiring persistent suppression, the Rover's steady activity may be preferable. Some players like to deploy the Guard Dog strategically, while others prefer the Rover's "set-and-forget" ease.

