Who is the highest-picked Legend in Apex Legends Season 21?

As per the data present on Apex Legends Status’ website, Pathfinder is the highest-picked legend in Apex Legends Season 21 so far. The character has raked in around 9.1% in pick rates throughout all the game modes and player base. However, these numbers have been drawn out from an API Database that contains 26.3 million players. That said, this is subject to change as the season progresses and new metas surface.

This article will highlight the highest-picked legend in Apex Legends Season 21.

Note: The data in this article is not concrete and may be updated with new stats in the future.

Pathfinder peaks the charts as the highest-picked character in Apex Legends Season 21

Pathfinder cleaning windows with a mop (Image via Electronic Arts)

Pathfinder is currently one of the most popular picks among all Apex Legends players. His recent ability upgrade buff has made the legend more viable for online lobbies. Players can choose to use the Survey Beacon or the Ring Console, depending on the team composition and requirements. The EVO level 3 upgrade provides one of the most important perks where the character can refresh the tactical ability, Grappling Hook, after knocking down an opponent.

Also Read: May 22, 2024 Hotfix patch notes

The Energized Zipline perk is also a great choice for rotations as players take less damage while using the zipline (but only when it is energized). These qualities have made Pathfinder one of the most flexible legends in the game and skyrocketed its popularity.

That being said, the pick rate for this character is not the same throughout all the rank divisions in Apex Legends. Here is a quick breakdown of Pathfinder’s pick rates in different competitive strata:

Rookie: 7.7%

7.7% Bronze: 8.2%

8.2% Silver: 8.4%

8.4% Gold: 10.3%

10.3% Platinum: 13.9%

13.9% Diamond: 17%

17% Masters/Predator: 19.5%

In this list, we can see a steady rise in Pathfinder’s pick rate. This is primarily because it is a straightforward legend to play but a very difficult one to master. You need to be able to combine several different techniques without sacrificing mechanical prowess to be able to win gunfights. Apex Legends is finally a battle royale where only one team will survive and covet the champion's position.

Pathfinder can find the best position on the map with perks and can get in and out of difficult positions with ease. This makes it one of the most versatile legends that can be used both aggressively and defensively (by prioritizing zone rotations before other squads).

After Pathfinder, Lifeline has the highest pick rate at around 8.5%. Her abilities can complement almost any team composition as she can heal and call in care packages for items. This care package can be a game changer in the final zones as it can be used as a cover from enemy gunfire.

That is everything you must know about the highest-picked legend in Apex Legends Season 21. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.

