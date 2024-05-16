Apex Legends Altered Horizons: Story Breakdown

Respawn Entertainment recently released the Altered Horizons cinematic to introduce Alter into Apex Legends’ lore and current storyline. The video is quite cryptic and leaves the audience with more questions than answers. It takes place in Horizon’s makeshift lab where she discusses the Time Gauntlet device and its use with Lifeline and Mirage. However, Dr. Mary Somers (Horizon) is conflicted about going back in time.

Let us take a closer look at the new Apex Legends Altered Horizons cinematic.

Alter’s confrontation with Horizon in Apex Legends: Friend or Foe?

The video begins with Horizon tinkering with the Time Gauntlet when she mentions something missing from the device. Lifeline interjects and asks the group to rest since they have been working without rest. This is when Horizon suddenly sees a silhouette of Alter outside the window.

Shortly after, the lights go out and Horizon is left alone in the room while Alter steals the time device. She goes outside and finds both Mirage and Lifeline tied and on the ground while the latest Apex Legends character commandeers an aircraft and shines a spotlight on them. She proceeds to jam one of the propellers and crashes it on a tower.

The debris breaks multiple containers and toxic green gas leaks outside. This endangers all the characters and a fight breaks out where Alter outsmarts both Mirage and Lifeline. Horizon puts on a good fight and corners Alter with a gun pointed at her.

However, Alter claims that she knows what Dr. Somers is capable of which hints at them having met before. She clarifies that the current Horizon is not the same as others - meaning there are many Mary Somers in alternate worlds.

In the end, Alter tells Horizon that she is not her enemy and can even help her complete the Time Gauntlet. She disappears into the void and leaves an Apex Legends card leaving Horizon with the option to seek out Alter for help.

Now this forms two main questions - Is Alter trying to help Horizon go back in time and meet her son? And, How does Alter know about the Time Gauntlet?

The answer to the second question is probably easy and a result of her watching countless worlds being destroyed. Horizon using the Time Gauntlet might be the cause of several alternate worlds ending. Alter has admitted that she enjoyed watching all of this and would even take part in pushing worlds over the edge. Therefore, she must have seen the time device before and understood its workings.

This assumption gives us a clear answer to the first question that she might just be helping herself and not Horizon. Alter might have been doing this to trigger world-ending events so she could observe it from the beginning.

However, there is a possibility that Alter is Horizon’s child but from an alternate reality where Newton Somers was a girl instead. This branches out even more possibilities - maybe she is trying to help Horizon get back to her child throughout all the alternate worlds. She might have failed in all other worlds which caused catastrophes and she is trying to correct her mistakes- one reality at a time.

That being said, there are too many variables in Alter’s story so we can only assume and build theories without any concrete evidence. Fans and enthusiasts should keep an eye out for the official Apex Legends X page for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and news.