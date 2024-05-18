The R-99 SMG is one of the most, if not the most popular weapon in Apex Legends. It features extremely high DPS, a very fast fire rate, and one of the best TTK speeds in the game. Perfect for close-range combat, players have grown to love this weapon since its release with the game's debut in 2019.

The R-99, by default, does not have the best optics. However, if you want to use the weapon without optics, and prefer raw iron sights, we've curated a list of the best skins that will help you achieve that.

In this article, we have curated a list of the 5 must-have R-99 skins in Apex Legends Season 24. These skins will provide you not only with an extremely appealing cosmetic for your favorite SMG, but better yet, some of the best visual performance you can get from this weapon.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the skins incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

Top 5 must-have R-99 skins in Apex Legends

R-99 SMG has 94 skins in Apex Legends, with 31 Legendary, 11 Epic, 38 Rare, and 16 Common skins. However, these must-have R-99 skins in Apex Legends stand out from the game's huge repository of skins. These skins have the most unique makeover inspired by limited-time themed events and they also have a cleaner iron sight giving you an advantage in a fight.

This article will shortlist and discuss the five must-have R-99 skins in Apex Legends.

5) KU-POW

KU-POW R-99 Skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

KU-POW is a Legendary skin that arrived during the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event in January 2024. It was exclusively available through the event packs.

The KU-POW skin is the most unique makeover of R-99 due to its stock being a cat tail. It is pink-themed and aesthetically pleasing with no other skins having this style, making it one of the must-have R-99 skins in Apex Legends.

The KU-POW has recently resurfaced with the release of the Astral Anomaly event in the game in January 2025. However, it's not certain when this weapon skin will surface again in the game.

4) WISHBONE

WISHBONE R-99 skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

WISHBONE is another legendary R-99 skin exclusively featured in Season 8’s Chaos Theory Collection Event in 2021. It was sold for 1800 Apex Coins and 2400 crafting materials and has never made a comeback to the store.

The Wishbone skin features the skull of a monster as its body and the creature's bone as the stock. This is a creative makeover of the R-99 skin, giving it a completely fresh and cool look and making it one of the must-have R-99 skins in Apex Legends.

3) Symbiote

Symbiote skin in Apex Legends is one of the most attractive skins for the R-99 SMG (Image via Electronic Arts)

Symbiote is an extremely rare Legendary class skin that appeared in the Pathfinder's System Takeover skin bundle on November 1, 2022. It sold for 2500 Apex Coins and was also available in the Dark Circuits Store Sale.

The skin features a purple hue corrupting the gun’s body with a pink liquid flowing through it. Symbiote falls under a rare breed of gun cosmetics with moving animations on its body, making it one of the must-have R-99 skins in Apex Legends.

2) Exsanguinator

Exsanguinator R-99 skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Exsanguinator is a legendary R-99 skin that was introduced in the Death Dynasty Collection Event in August 2023. It was sold for 1800 Apex Coins and 2400 crafting materials and has never reappeared in the store.

Exsanguinator has the best iron sight among all the R-99 skins in the game; it's clean with no visual obstruction, making it much easier to track targets. It is an aesthetic recolor of the Zero Point skin and stands as the most popular choice among movement and pro players alike. This is why Exsanguinator is one of the must-have R-99 skins in Apex Legends.

1) Mystic Coil

Mystic Coil is a legendary class R-99 skin featured in the store in Season 21 in May 2024. It costs 50 Mythic Shards ($39.99), making it one of the most expensive gun skins ever sold.

This skin stands out from everything that has been released in the game so far. It is a reactive skin that breathes rainbow smoke through its breathing gills. It has neon RGB light running throughout its body, giving it a super-premium look. The attention to detail from the developers on this skin is uncanny and it is one of the must-have R-99 skins in Apex Legends.

Special Mention: Outlands Avalanche, The Kill Switch

Outlands Avalanche and The Kill Switch skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

These specific R-99 skins are known to have one of the cleanest iron sights in the game. It removes the annoying circular design on the iron sight, making it a popular choice among players. It is always available in the game and craftable in the default R-99 skin page.

If none of the above-listed skins are available in the store and you need a better iron sight for your R-99, you can opt for the Outlands Avalanche or The Kill Switch.

If none of the above-listed skins are available in the store and you need a better iron sight for your R-99, you can opt for the Outlands Avalanche or The Kill Switch.

