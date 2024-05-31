Who is Enya in Stellar Blade?

Since its release, many players have been curious about a character known as Enya in Stellar Blade. She happens to be an integral part of the action-adventure game by Shift Up, especially when it comes to the side quests in this PS5 exclusive.
Fans who want to know more about her need not worry anymore, as this article will explore all the key details about Enya in Stellar Blade's campaign.
Enya in Stellar Blade explained
Enya is a female cyborg in Stellar Blade's story who can be seen staying at Xion City's underground pub "The Last Gulp". She can be barely called a human due to initially having her body severely damaged.
Enya in Stellar Blade is first spotted during the side quest Looking At You. When Eve reaches the pub in Xion, she's asked by a soldier named Su to arrange parts to repair his friend, Enya. After getting fixed, she walks again and sings a song called "Beyond Fate" at Eve's request.
In terms of her personality, Enya is quite calm and warm as seen during her interactions with Eve's character in the game. She enjoys singing more than anything else.
Stellar Blade to get a PC port soon
The amazing world-building of Shift Up's game is worthy of having a dedicated photo mode. While curious fans have shared lots of screenshots from their PS5 devices, they are still waiting for an actual photo mode option for Stellar Blade.
Fortunately, Stellar Blade director Kim Hyung-tae has recently revealed his team is working on the photo mode. However, he's urged players to wait for a while until it's fully ready with all the best possible features to enhance the experience of taking breathtaking in-game pictures.
