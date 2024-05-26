"Too Easy! Next challenge please": Stellar Blade player breaks developer's record time in Boss Challenge mode

A Stellar Blade player has broken the record set by Shift Up's developing team in defeating a deadly boss under the game's Boss Challenge mode. The new feature was recently introduced with update 1.003. What's remarkable to note is that the player succeeded in outperforming the boss without any protection and only equipped the popular Skin Suit for Eve during the fight.

This article will discuss all the details regarding the incredible gameplay skills shown by the Stellar Blade player in Boss Challenge.

Stellar Blade player defeats the boss in quick time to beat developer's record in Boss Challenge

Social media user @shuragamingyt recently shared a clip from their Stellar Blade session featuring a boss fight with Gigas. The latter happens to be one of the most lethal and toughest enemies in the action-adventure title. The user revealed that they managed to beat Gigas under 2 minutes and 50 seconds, thus outperforming the developer's record of just under 3 minutes.

The player took this challenge after Shift Up's team shared their stats from the Boss Challenge mode while fighting Gigas. The developers managed to beat the enemy in exactly 2:57.64 seconds. On the other hand, @shuragamingyt made it seem like a cakewalk by setting the new record of 2:48.08 seconds. The user had shared the gameplay clip from their YouTube channel.

It will be interesting to see if the developers try to throw another challenge for players with a different boss.

Stellar Blade will soon get a photo mode with high quality

A photo mode is currently in development at Shift Up (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Director Kim Hyung-tae had recently interacted with the reputed Japanese media outlet, Famitsu. During the interview, he revealed that a photo mode for Stellar Blade is definitely in the works right now.

He has urged players to wait for the mode until it's fully ready with all the best possible features and high quality.

