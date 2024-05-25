How to get Black and White Kunoichi suits in Stellar Blade for Eve

Eve has got some fresh options to try when it comes to her outfits as there are two new Black and White Kunoichi suits in Stellar Blade. The developers at Shift Up recently rolled out a major update for the PS5 exclusive. Among other quality-of-life changes, the update has introduced some extra outfits, Black Kunoichi and White Kunoichi, for the main protagonist Eve.

This article details how to unlock Black and White Kunoichi suits in Stellar Blade.

Getting Black and White Kunoichi suits in Stellar Blade for Eve

Eve's character wearing the White Kunoichi suit in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Getting the Black and White Kunoichi suits in Stellar Blade to dress up Eve requires negligible effort. Just update Stellar Blade to the latest patch 1.003 deployed on May 23, 2024. Launch the game after installing the update, and the new suits will be unlocked. Here are some simple steps to follow:

Boot up your PS5 Locate Stellar Blade in your library. Select the update for the game; it should be over 3 GB in size. After installation, launch Stellar Blade.

After launching the game with the update 1.003, a message will pop up on the screen, as seen in the image below:

The message confirming Black and White Kunoichi suits in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

That's everything you need to know about getting the Black and White Kunoichi suits in Stellar Blade.

More Stellar Blade suits to get in the update 1.003

Players can obtain another brand new Neurolink suit in Stellar Blade for Eve. With the latest update, a Boss Challenge mode has been revealed. Eventually, it also helps in getting the Neurolink suit.

Players must defeat all bosses under the Boss Challenge mode to obtain this attractive outfit.

For the latest news, updates, and guides on Stellar Blade, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback