Stellar Blade beats Helldivers 2, Call of Duty to become best-selling game for April 2024

Shift's Up smash hit action-adventure title Stellar Blade has emerged as the best-selling game for April 2024 in the United States. The news comes from a recent report by Circana. What's crucial to note is that Stellar Blade succeeded in outperforming rival games like Helldivers 2 and Activision's latest Call of Duty installment, Modern Warfare 3, to claim the top spot on the list.
This article will dive a little deeper in Stellar Blade's impressive sales performance in the month of April to May, 2024.
Stellar Blade takes top spot for #1 selling game in April 2024
Mat Piscatella, who is the Executive Director & Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana (NPD), recently shared an official report for best-selling titles for the duration between April 7 and May 4, 2024. While showing the list from the United States region, which mostly includes physical sales, he revealed that Stellar Blade was the best-selling title last month.
The PS5 exclusive from the South Korean studio managed to defeat the likes of Arrowhead Studio's extremely popular Helldivers 2. The latter was previously the number one game. This time, it dropped on the second position. Additionally, Stellar Blade also left Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Sea of Thieves behind.
This result shows that gamers in the US were highly curious to buy Shift Up's ambitious console exclusive featuring the female protagonist Eve upon its debut on April 26.
Below is the full list of Top 20 best-selling games in the US for April 2024:
- Stellar Blade
- Helldivers
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
- Sea of Thieves
- Fallout 4
- MLB: The Show 24'
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Fallout 76
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 24
- Rise of Ronin
- Grounded
- Minecraft
- Madden NFL 24
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Tekken 8
- Mario Kart 8
- Elden Ring
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
For those unaware, Shift Up's game was also the best-selling title in Japan several days ago. Currently, Stellar Blade is on track to reach 100,000 sold units in the Japanese market.
Moreover, several reports had previously claimed that the PS5 exclusive was going to touch one million sold units under 24 hours at launch. However, Sony is yet to confirm it with an official announcement.
