The PS5 Reveal Event all the way back in June kicked off with the Rockstar logo splashed across the screen, sending fans into a frenzy. To the surprise of most of the audience, the trailer was for GTA 5's release on the PS5 and not GTA 6.

However, given that Rockstar likes to give each game the necessary time in development, it shouldn't have been much of a surprise. GTA 6 has been the subject of much discussion on the internet, and Rockstar hasn't even confirmed its existence in development.

Rockstar, which usually enjoys a pretty stellar reputation amongst the fans, was bombarded with dislikes and unpleasantries from the fans on the GTA 5 trailer for the PS5. Here we take a look at why Rockstar has been taking so long with GTA 6.

Why is GTA 6 taking so long?

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rockstar's work culture

People, when discussing the amount of time gap between GTA 5 and the next game, state that it has been seven years since the last game, which makes the next installment long overdue.

However, between 2013 and now, Rockstar did come out with a game called Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. The game was a mammoth task for any studio and one of the biggest games of all-time.

Therefore, it only makes sense to include RDR in the conversation around GTA 6. One other thing that audiences should bear in mind is that Red Dead Redemption 2's development cycle stirred up a lot of controversy for Rockstar.

Reports of an especially excruciating crunch period are making the news. Several publications are taking the company to task for its toxic work environment. Rockstar then vowed to mitigate a lot of the issues related to crunch, and is likely to re-think the approach for a massive game like GTA 6.

2) Next-gen dev kits take time to adjust to

Each new console generation is both exciting and terrifying for developers. The improved hardware opens up all sorts of possibilities to make technological and technical advancements in the games.

However, it also opens the door for an unprecedented level of challenge when trying to get used to the next-gen dev kits. Studios usually take their time getting more adjusted to the dev kits, and Rockstar wouldn't want to mess with their most hotly anticipated game of all-time.

Therefore, it is in service of the audience that Rockstar takes its time in developing the game and getting it just right. You don't get two chances for a first impression.