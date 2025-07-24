Does Wuchang: Fallen Feathers have mod support at launch?

No, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers doesn't have mod support at launch. The game was officially launched on July 24, 2025, introducing a grim era of the late Ming Dynasty. Players take on the role of a female pirate named Bai Wuchang to embark on a journey across the plague-stricken land of Shu. At the outset, 505 Games’ latest title is an action RPG with a Soulslike twist, which can certainly benefit from some mods.
This article discusses everything you need to know about mods in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
More about mod availability in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
As specified, there is no mod support in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. We will update this article if 505 Games adds the feature in the future. The developer seems to have no plans of introducing the option anytime soon. However, it has yet to make an official statement about it.
Regardless, the community will be excited to get official mod support, as the title has endless possibilities. Custom cosmetics and enemy difficulties are some of the desired features that could enhance the gameplay experience and potentially draw in more fans towards the grim land of Shu.
The game has a strong foundation to work with. It offers an exhilarating combat experience with complex mechanisms like Clash and Deflect. Although they are based on weapons, players can plan their boss fights ahead of time to get an edge in combat. Perhaps modding could help them refine their builds and even push the difficulty level of enemies.
That said, 505 Games has to roll out optimization updates to offer a flawless modding experience. The developer might also have to introduce some balances in terms of enemy and level design.
So, could 505 Games add mod support to Wuchang? The chances are rather low. However, if the officials decide to add such a feature in a future update, they will likely notify fans via an official announcement.
