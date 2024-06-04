Wuthering Waves boss tier list (Patch 1.0)

This Wuthering Waves boss tier list will give you a better idea of what each boss has in store, and whether you're in for an easy ride or a rough try-hard session of dodging and parrying. Currently, in Patch 1.0, the game has several world bosses and three weekly bosses. Most of these fights offer a fair challenge with interesting mechanics.

However, some of these fights provide a better experience overall. Here, we list all the foes in this Wuthering Waves boss tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Wuthering Waves boss tier list for Patch 1.0

For this Wuthering Waves boss tier list, we have segregated all the bosses into standard categories of S, A, B, C, and D.

Trending

S tier - Scar (Chaotic Ember: Juncture), Dreamless (Statue of the Crownless: Heart)

- Scar (Chaotic Ember: Juncture), Dreamless (Statue of the Crownless: Heart) A tier - Feilian Beringal

- Feilian Beringal B tier - Inferno Rider, Crownless, Impermanence Heron, Lampylumen Myriad

- Inferno Rider, Crownless, Impermanence Heron, Lampylumen Myriad C tier - Tempest Mephis, Thundering Mephis, Bell-Borne Geochelone, Mourning Aix

- Tempest Mephis, Thundering Mephis, Bell-Borne Geochelone, Mourning Aix D tier - Mech Abomination

These bosses have been divided based on their mechanics, the challenges they provide, and fight design in general.

S tier

Wuthering Waves boss tier list: S tier (Image via Kuro Games)

The bosses in the S tier are:

Scar (Chaotic Ember: Juncture)

Dreamless (Statue of the Crownless: Heart)

These bosses offer the most in terms of challenge and fight design. Both of these foes bring a two-stage battle, with the Scar fight in Chaotic Ember: Juncture even boasting different elemental types in each stage. Along the same lines, the battle with Dreamless is much more extensive and has stunning visuals.

These fights also offer a fairly difficult challenge, with both needing you to rely extensively on parrying and dodging, while also having a proper build to come out on top easily.

Also read: Wuthering Waves H81-??? echo location, unlock guide, and how to beat it

A tier

Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Only one boss features in this category of the Wuthering Waves boss tier list:

Feilian Beringal

Feilian Beringal is one of the most versatile bosses in Wuthering Waves and is essentially a giant gorilla akin to King Kong. Wielding the Aero element and using a giant pillar as a weapon, this big monkey is extremely agile, despite its size. It boasts an impressive arsenal of attacks and employs both melee and weapon damage (using the pillar).

B tier

B-tier foes in this Wuthering Waves boss tier list (Image via Kuro Games)

Coming to the B tier, we have the following bosses:

Inferno Rider

Crownless

Impermanence Heron

Lampylumen Myriad

Inferno Rider, Crownless, and Impermanence Heron are all solid bosses with great mobility, but they remain in the B category. All of these foes have different modes and heavy-hitting combos, and they boast impressive mobility and aggression as well. However, they can be countered very easily once you get the knack for it.

The Lampylumen Myriad is a unique case, because more than the fight, it's the environment that serves as a problem. This boss brings impressive mobility and can be annoying to track down since you stand a chance of being frozen owing to the icy cold fog on the ground. The boss' attacks, if they hit you, will also work towards filling up this freezing bar.

C tier

C-tier bosses in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The C tier is the most populated category, and has these bosses:

Tempest Mephis

Thundering Mephis

Bell-Borne Geochelone

Mourning Aix

The Tempest Mephis and Thundering Mephis are extremely agile bosses and share a lot of similar features including design and fighting style. However, their moves are basic, and both their sudden teleportation moves are lackluster and predictable. They are easy to fight, despite the cool design and undead-vampire theme.

The Bell-Borne Geochelone and Mourning Aix are complete opposites. They are extremely slow bosses. Their attacks are heavy-hitting and the Geochelone has a decent amount of defensive abilities to compensate for its lack of speed. Mourning Aix, although slow, can be airborne at times and pull off devastating combos to potentially knock you out.

D tier

Mech Abomination is the only D-tier foe in this Wuthering Waves boss tier list (Image via Kuro Games)

Lastly, in the D tier, we have:

Mech Abomination

The only entry in this category, the Mech Abomination is perhaps the slowest boss in the game, with just a small area of movement. It only has a main three-attack combo and some other ranged moves up its sleeve, with only one devastating spin attack, which can again be avoided by just staying out of its AoE.

Overall, this boss is extremely lackluster, and by far the easiest in this list. All the other figures in this Wuthering Waves boss tier list manage to outshine it in almost every way imaginable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback