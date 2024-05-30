The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II in Wuthering Waves is the second part of the side quest series of the same name. You are tasked with solving more magnetic cube puzzles to unlock the door and find Mizhi. Similar to the previous quest, the puzzles are tricky but not exceptionally hard. It is also a small quest in terms of the time spent and the rewards gained.
This article will provide all the solutions for the puzzles in The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II side quest in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II quest location and guide
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II side quest in Wuthering Waves will start after 24 hours have passed from the time you completed the first quest. You will receive a call from one of Mizhi's co-workers, Qingshu. She will explain that Mizhi has gone missing and needs to be found. Teleport to the Tiger's Maw resonance beacon to meet up with Qingshu.
Solve the mechanics
You must solve three puzzles, similar to the previous quest, to complete the second part of this quest series. A new addition to the puzzles includes the holographic projection where some tiles can move places upon interacting with the panel. The solution for the first puzzle is as follows:
- Interact with the panel and hit the Magnetic Cube down
- Hit the Magnetic Cube left and up
- Hit the Magnetic Cube right and interact with the panel
- Hit the Magnetic Cube down and right
The second puzzle will include a few extra steps where you will have to make good use of the holographic projections. Here is the step-by-step solution for the second puzzle:
- Interact with the panel and hit the Magnetic Cube right
- Hit the Magnetic cube down and right
- Hit the Magnetic cube up, left, and up
The third puzzle will once again use holographic projections along with the return of barriers from the previous quest. The layout may look challenging but you can follow these steps to solve the third puzzle:
- Interact with the panel and hit the Magnetic Cube right
- Hit the Magnetic cube up and interact with the panel
- Hit the Magnetic cube left and interact with the panel
- Hit the Magnetic Cube right and down
- Interact with the panel and hit the Magnetic cube up and right
Investigate the abandoned mine and search for Mizhi
Completing all three puzzles will open the door to the abandoned mine that Mizhi headed into. Go to the marked location and destroy the two Ice Chrysalises. One of the rooms behind the Ice Chrysalis hosts a Standard Supply Chest while you can find an unconscious Mizhi in the other.
Interact with Mizhi to bring him to the infirmary. Have a conversation with Qingshu to complete The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II side quest. You will obtain the following rewards:
- Union EXP x200
- Astrite x15
- Medium Resonance Potion x2
- Medium Energy Core x2
- Shell Credit x5000
After this, you must wait for another 24 hours so Mizhi can wake up. This will unlock the The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III side quest.
