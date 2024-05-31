Wuthering Waves The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III quest guide

  • home icon
By N Siddarth
Modified May 31, 2024 13:03 GMT
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III quest
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III side quest guide (Image via Kuro Games)

The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III side quest in Wuthering Waves is the finale of the quest series of the same name. This quest once again features a trio of complicated puzzles involving the Magnetic Cubes and introduces a confusing new feature into the mix that ramps up the difficulty.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide with the required solutions for all the puzzles in The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III side quest.

Wuthering Waves The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III quest location and guide

The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III quest starting location (Image via Kuro Games)
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III quest starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III side quest in Wuthering Waves can be started once 24 hours have passed after completing the previous quest. Teleport to the Tiger's Maw resonance beacon and drop down to find Qingshu and a recovered Mizhi. Talk to them to solve the final three puzzles in this quest series.

Help Mizhi calibrate the mechanics and find the chest

Layout of the first puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)
Layout of the first puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

The first puzzle introduces a new mechanic where certain tiles can teleport the Magnetic Cube to a different tile. You can also interact with the panels to make certain tiles appear and disappear. This puzzle is relatively simple and can be done by following these three steps:

  1. Hit the Magnetic Cube left twice
  2. Hit the Magnetic Cube up and down
  3. Hit the Magnetic Cube up twice
Layout of the second puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)
Layout of the second puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

The second puzzle features more tiles that can teleport the Magnetic Cube. This one is slightly tricky and the initial layout is quite confusing. However, it can be easily done by smartly utilizing the features present. Follow the steps listed below to finish the second puzzle:

  1. Hit the Magnetic Cube up and interact with the panel
  2. Hit the Magnetic Cube right and left
  3. Interact with the panel and hit the Magnetic Cube right
  4. Hit the Magnetic Cube left, right, and up
Layout of the third puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)
Layout of the third puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

The final puzzle is the most difficult one in the entire quest series. It involves several steps and one mess-up will completely throw off your momentum forcing you to reset the puzzle. Due to this, following the steps listed below is crucial to complete this complex task:

  1. Hit the Magnetic Cube left and down
  2. Interact with the panel and hit the Magnetic Cube down
  3. Interact with the panel and hit the Magnetic Cube right and left
  4. Hit the Magnetic Cube up twice
  5. Hit the Magnetic Cube left and interact with the panel
  6. Hit the Magnetic Cube right and down
Grab a free Advanced Supply Chest (Image via Kuro Games)
Grab a free Advanced Supply Chest (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you have completed the three puzzles, a new location will be marked where you can find an Advanced Supply Chest. Open it to complete The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III side quest and finish the quest series. You will also receive a trophy that will net you 5 Astrite. Below are the rewards you get for completing this quest:

  • Union EXP x200
  • Astrite x15
  • Medium Resonance Potion x2
  • Medium Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x8000

