WWE 2K20: WWE legend gives potential spoiler regarding collector's edition

We may just have found out more details on the WWE 2K20 collector's edition

There is some chance that we now know who will be the collector's edition star of WWE 2K20 which comes out later this year.

WWE 2K16 had 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, 2K17 had the NXT collector's edition, 2K18 had John Cena, 2K19 featured Ric Flair and it now looks like WWE 2K20 could be Kurt Angle's turn to be a part of the collector's edition.

If you think about it, it does make a ton of sense because Angle only recently retired from in-ring action after facing Baron Corbin in the last match of his career at WrestleMania 35.

The Olympic gold medallist recently posted this photo of him signing a stack of postcards which led to speculation that these could be a part of the 2K20 collector's edition. You can check out the photo posted by Kurt Angle on Instagram below:

This looks interesting it looks like there is gonna be a collecters edition for wwe2k20 of kurt angle #WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/QiLOUBGXwS — WrestlingTalkShow (@TheTalkShow101) May 12, 2019

Of course, nothing is set in stone yet but this does seem pretty likely at this point. We will keep you updated with any further developments on the matter. WWE 2K20 is set to come out later this year in October although 2K haven't really specified any release date yet. We should find out more about WWE 2K20 in the coming months including the cover star as well as the roster details.

