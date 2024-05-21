XDefiant not working on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

XDefiant was released globally on May 21, 2024, at 10 am PT, but many players are encountering issues with XDefiant not working on PC, preventing them from connecting to the servers and joining games. This problem may have arisen from a server overload due to a large influx of users attempting to access the game simultaneously.

One contributing factor could be the pre-load window opening a week earlier, allowing many users to pre-load the game. Upon the game's official release, a surge of pre-loaded users attempted to access it at once, potentially overloading the servers.

Additionally, PC players are experiencing other technical issues; for instance, when the game went live, many users noted that the "play" option on the Ubisoft Connect app was still inactive. Now that it is available, players are still unable to connect to the servers.

The developers are actively addressing these server issues. In the meantime, users can explore potential workarounds to resolve the issue of XDefiant not working on PC.

How to potentially fix XDefiant not working on PC

XDefiant is experiencing issues across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. However, the problem is particularly severe for PC users, as a result of server issues.

The game's executive producer, Mark Rubin, acknowledged the problem, stating,

"Matchmaking servers go boom! We are working on it."

PC users can try the following potential fixes to resolve the connection issues:

1) Check server status

Before attempting any other fixes, first check the server status. As the game is new, there may be unannounced maintenance periods during which the servers are inactive. Checking whether the servers are online can prevent you from wasting time on other troubleshooting steps. If the servers are down, your only option is to wait for them to come back online.

2) Close the game completely and log out of your Ubisoft account

Close the game completely, and ensure it is not running in the background. Log out of your Ubisoft account and then log back in. This can help establish a fresh connection that might resolve the issue.

3) Update Windows

Check whether your operating system is up-to-date. Network driver updates may help you connect to the game's servers successfully.

4) Check your internet connection

An unstable internet connection can cause server-related issues. Ensure you use an Ethernet cable instead of Wi-Fi for a more reliable connection. Additionally, restart your router to refresh your internet connection to potentially help resolve server-related issues.

That concludes everything there is to know about the possible fixes for the XDefiant not working on PC issue.

