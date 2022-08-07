Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Fusion Arts guide: All Fusion Pairs and how to equip them

Unlike previous franchise entries, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 sets itself apart by adding a variety of new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life upgrades that make this JRPG significantly more enjoyable than its predecessors.

In previous entries, players were limited to an active party of just three members, however, in the latest Monolith Soft title, the developers went a step beyond that and are now allowing adventurers to bring seven party members to battle.

The combat also takes place in real-time, unlike previous Xenoblade titles, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 also comes with a new mechanic called Fusion Arts.

As the name might suggest, this combat feature fuses Master Arts with Combat Arts, which can significantly increase the damage output of party members when used correctly.

While there are some difficult encounters in the title, mastering Fusion Arts and how it works in battle is key to making quick work of some of the trickier encounters in JRPG.

Therefore, today’s guide will go over all the Fusion Pairs that players can invest in as well as how they will be able to equip the Fusion Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to equip Fusion Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Equipping Fusion Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is significantly easier than acquiring them, as these class-based skills are locked behind progression, and players will be required to play the game a fair bit before acquiring them all.

Adventurers will need to equip Combat Arts and Master Arts simultaneously to activate Fusion Art. Both the Arts have three slots each. Hence, one will only be able to equip three Fusion Arts at a time.

To equip Fusion Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will be required to:

Head into the Arts section of their character tab after obtaining Master Arts and Combat Arts. When equipping these skills, it’s important to note that the arrangement of the arts in the respective slots will change the type and the nature of the resulting Fusion Art. It, therefore, allows a fair bit of experimentation that players should invest in to see which Fusion Art fits their playstyle the best.

Once players have combined the Combat Art and Martial Art, the resulting Fusion Art will automatically get mapped to the controls, and adventurers will be able to use it by holding ZR and then pressing the button assigned to that particular Fusion Art.

One amazing thing about the Fusion Arts system in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is that players will be able to keep the Master Arts even after they switch classes. After they have mastered a certain class, adventurers can switch around the classes and combine them to learn even more Master Arts to further experiment with the system.

Upon using a Fusion Art, the skill will go on a cooldown before players are able to use it again. The cooldown for each art will be the same unless certain items and armor buffs are applied to reduce it.

Players will also be able to prioritize Fusion Arts during battle by holding ZL and then selecting “Fusion First.” This will automatically make the party prioritize Fusion Arts when it’s active.

All primary Fusion Arts Pairs in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Furion Art pairing and usage requires a fair bit of creativity, and there is a lot that players will be able to accomplish with this system to make some of the more difficult encounters significantly easier.

Some of the primary Fusion Pairs are:

1) Attack with Buff Pairing

With this Fusion Art, adventurers can create a versatile character that grants buffs and deals a fair amount of Ether and Physical damage to the enemy.

2) Attack with Healing Pairing

This pairing is perfect for that character who is a bit of a glass cannon and likes to play aggressively while boasting lower health and defensive stats. With this, the character can heal while dealing Ether and Physical damage.

3) Attack with Set Field Pairing

With this pairing, players can exert Physical or Ether damage to the enemy while taking advantage of the Field Effects. Field Effects in the JRPG works to maximize the damage output of the character.

4) Buff with Healing Pairing

This is more of a support-oriented fusion, and the character will focus primarily on healing and buffing.

5) Healing with Set Field Pairing

The character will be able to heal with this Fusion Art in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 while also taking advantage of the Set Field skills.

6) Set Field with Buff Pairing

Follows the same principle as the previous pair, however, instead of healing, this character will focus more on buffs.

7) Attack Pairing

Attack Pairing is the best DPS option, and will allow the character to deal a significant amount of damage in a single blow.

8) Buff Pairing

Buff Pairing allows the character to gain access to both an offensive as well as a defensive buff at the same time.

9) Healing Pairing

Heal Pairing provides a massive health boost upon use and is the perfect Fusion Art for difficult encounters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

10) Set Field Pairing

This will allow all party members to benefit from the Set Fields feature when they are grouped together.

