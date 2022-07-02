2022 F1 British GP FP3: What did we learn?

The FP3 of the British GP ended with reigning world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen at the top of the timesheets. The teams switched focus to soft tires at the start of the session with the threat of rain looming large. But, as it turned out, the rain stayed away and the teams were able to go through with their run plans.

When the checkered flag fell on the session, it was Verstappen at the top of the timesheets, followed by Sergio Perez with a gap of around four tenths of a second. After the top two, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who completed the top three, with the two Mercedes drivers slotting in behind him.

So, with the last hour of running left before qualifying for the British GP, what did we learn? Let's find out!

What did we learn in 2022 British GP FP3?

#1 Max Verstappen looks menacing in his Red Bull

Red Bull looked completely out of it yesterday as even Sergio Perez declared that the car was miles off the pace. However, that could be chalked up to the lack of running they had yesterday.

In the British GP FP3, Red Bull seems to have unlocked the car's potential, and voila, as soon as Max Verstappen stepped out on track he was setting purple sectors. Both the commentators and Brits have been willing Mercedes to make a comeback this weekend. However, by the looks of it, the reigning world champion is in no mood to let that happen.

#2 It's a three-horse race at the front in the British GP

Regardless of the kind of speed that Max Verstappen is showing, Sergio Perez and the five other drivers in the top six seem to be within striking range of each other. Mercedes is proving to be a competitive car for the British GP and while Ferrari marched away at the front yesterday, it appears to have taken a step back today.

For both qualifying and the British GP, there is going to be a battle between the six drivers from the top three teams this weekend.

#3 McLaren is leading the midfield but questions surface around Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren took the time to try and understand if the overnight changes made to the car had worked. On the bright side, looking at the jump Lando Norris made in the standings when he switched to the soft tires, it does look like McLaren is the team that will be leading the midfield in the British GP.

On a slightly concerning note, however, Daniel Ricciardo's low placement in the standings is going to be a concern for the team heading into qualifying.

#4 Rain could play a massive role in setting the order

One of the biggest problems with Silverstone is that the track could have sections where it is raining heavily and then at the same time, there could be sections where it is completely dry. Often it is these situations that lead to drivers taking a gamble on slicks or intermediates, hoping to find grip in those contentious areas.

For the British GP's qualifying session, there is a probability of rain making an appearance and we could see the weather conditions playing a huge role in setting up the grid order for the race.

#5 The upgraded Williams is showing encouraging signs

Alex Albon tends to be the better Williams driver by some distance more often than not. But the kind of gap he has been able to achieve this weekend against Nicholas Latifi, and his ability to lap with the midfield teams is just what Williams wanted from the upgrade package.

The team has squandered at the bottom of the timing sheets for the last few races. If the Free Practice form is anything to go by, watch out for Albon picking off a few scalps during qualifying and perhaps even the race.

Catch the drivers next in the qualifying session on July 2, 2022.