F1 Power Rankings: Top 10 Drivers After Monaco Grand Prix

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2019, 13:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 GP at Monaco where Bottas, despite starting second, fell down to fourth with Vettel gaining a second

The 2019 Monaco Grand Prix was a thrilling duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with the contest eventually clinched by the 2018 world champion who kept his cool despite coming increasingly under pressure by the Dutchman.

But round-six of Formula 1's 2019 season also brought about an interesting slew of results for several drivers particularly from the midfield, for instance, those from McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso.

What was also impressive was Sebastian Vettel finishing second at the famous Principality, the German earning his best finish so far with six races done and dusted.

For a race weekend that saw the world-renowned 78-lap contest being held at the back of a great tragedy, in the form of legendary driver Niki Lauda's passing, it could be said that the contest brought about some spectacular and some not so memorable results for various drivers on the grid.

So how does the grid stack up with 15 more races to go? And who are the top ten drivers thus far?

Sportskeeda bring you the Power Rankings post the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix:

#10 Sergio Perez

F1 Grand Prix of China - Final Practice

Perez hasn't had a great year if it could be said. But the Mexican driver has held the fort for Racing Point to a good extent in managing 13 points, identical as Kimi. This has helped him stand ninth on the Driver Standings for the 2019 F1 season.

That said, we all know that the noted Mexican driver, someone who's yet to win a Grand Prix in F1, isn't with the strongest team.

Advertisement

But perhaps this is also the reason why his lackadaiscial form, something in stark contrast to his 2018 performance, where post four races, he had already bagged 15, doesn't seem all that surprising.

Rememeber that at the 2018 race at Baku, Sergio Perez bagged a decent P3, at a track he's done really well in the recent years.

Furthermore, Perez, who's ninth on the grid ahead of Raikkonen, has scored consistently for Racing Point while his teammate Lance Stroll has struggled quite a bit in 2019.

But it remains to be seen what "Checko" can do in the 15 races that are yet to be held. Maybe, a top 5 finish will happen soon.

1 / 10 NEXT