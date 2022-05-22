"His whole attitude is outstanding" - Alex Albon is 'happy just to jump in the car', says Williams senior engineer

Alex Albon, reportedly, has “an outstanding attitude” when approaching a race weekend, according to Williams F1 head of vehicle performance Dave Robson. He praised the former Red Bull driver for 'just getting on with his job’ and delivering the maximum he could from of the cockpit.

Speaking at the FIA press conference ahead of the 2022 Spanish GP, Robson said:

“He’s happy just to jump in the car and make the most of what he’s got. And I think, probably best of all, his whole attitude to the races has been outstanding.”

He added:

“He just gets on with it, knows how to manage the tyres and just puts together a really good race, which allows us a little bit of flexibility on the strategy.”

Alex Albon returned to F1 this season with Williams after a year on the sidelines. He then immediately set about proving that he deserves to be in the sport by delivering some impressive performances in a relatively uncompetitive FW44.

Albon’s impressive ability to manage his tires for extremely long stints while simultaneously carving his way through the field has allowed Williams to make bold strategy choices this season. Due to this, the 26-year-old driver has managed to score points twice in the last three races despite starting from the back of the grid.

According to Robson, Albon strikes a crucial balance between attacking cars ahead of him and managing his tires. He said:

“We’ve not had brilliant qualifying sessions recently but on Sunday, he just strikes that balance between being aggressive in attack, and defence.”

He went on to say:

“We know that he’ll respond to it, deal with it and get the best out of the car. So, I think probably that’s the thing that’s impressed me most is this whole approach to Sunday.”

Albon will be starting the Spanish GP in P18, hoping to secure another points finish for Williams.

Comparing Alex Albon to former Williams’ driver George Russell not fair

Dave Robson believes that comparing Alex Albon to their former driver George Russell is not necessarily fair to either, even if it is natural to do so.

While both drivers have often outperformed the machinery at their disposal in their time at Williams, Robson felt that comparing them would not be a helpful exercise. He said:

“I suppose that’s natural. Not just because of their time in the team, but their whole history, I think goes back quite a long way. I’m not sure it is necessarily fair or helpful to make comparisons.”

He continued:

“I think they’re different. But the results at the moment, I think, are probably just as good, or at least as good with Alex.”

However, Robson said there were some crucial similarities between the good friends, in that both had the knack of bringing the whole team together and pushing it towards a common goal.

