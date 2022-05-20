Williams 'just have to solve qualifying', feels team boss Jost Capito

Williams F1 boss Jost Capito believes the team’s true potential has been masked so far this season due to its poor qualifying results.

By solving the qualifying issues, Capito believes the FW44 can be a regular midfield challenger. Speaking to the Motorsport Network following the Miami GP, he said:

“It’s difficult to get points when you’re qualifying in position 18/19. So, you need some luck as well, that something happens ahead of you. But still, the race speed and the race performance of the car is really good.”

The Grove-based outfit has shown impressive race pace that has rivaled some of the midfield teams on multiple occasions this year. Its driver Alex Albon has taken two top-10 finishes across the last three races, further demonstrating the pace.

The team’s qualifying performances so far this year, however, have been consistently poor, often relegating it firmly to the back end of the grid. Capito believes their lack of understanding of the new Pirelli tires is playing a major role in their poor performances on Saturdays.

After Albon showed encouraging pace during Friday's practice, the Williams garage was once again disappointed after both cars got knocked out of Q1 come Saturday. Capito revealed that the team struggled to get the new tires into the optimum working temperatures after grossly underestimating the track temperatures.

This reportedly robbed the car of balance, leading to the drivers not being able to make much progress in Q1. He added, saying:

“The track temperature was five degrees higher than when we have been on the track before. The front and rear were not in balance. And that was it. And if you have only two chances, and you don’t get it right the first time, it’s very tricky to get it right for the second time, because you get very much pressure.”

Alex Albon doing an “outstanding job” amid Williams’ qualifying woes: Jost Capito

Jost Capito has once again expressed his admiration at the way former Red Bull driver Alex Albon has been performing this year for Williams. Capito said that Albon did an “outstanding job” during the Miami GP to score yet another top-10 finish for the team.

The German said:

“Alex [Albon] did an outstanding race again, he is a fantastic race driver, and he can show that. A race like Miami, you know things can happen and you just have to keep out of trouble. I think that’s very difficult for the drivers is that not to push too hard, but not to be too relaxed as well and be there when it counts. And Alex is brilliant in that.”

Despite the team’s struggles on Saturdays, the Thai driver has managed to score some crucial points through some great performances, aided by his team’s bold strategic choices.

