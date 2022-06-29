F1 2022: Where to watch British GP Friday Practice? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

F1 is heading to England for the British Grand Prix this weekend, marking the tenth round of the 2022 season. With Max Verstappen currently leading the drivers' standings and his teammate Sergio Perez in second place, Red Bull certainly have the upper hand over the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes. Charles Leclerc, however, is expected to finally see his fortunes turn at Silverstone, with Ferrari’s new power unit from the 2022 F1 Canadian GP that should potentially end his streak of underwhelming results. Ferrari are undoubtedly at the top of their game in terms of performance, as seen by Carlos Sainz’s top speed in Montréal, but their reliability remains a concern.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be chasing a potentially far-fetched record-breaking ninth win at his home Grand Prix this weekend after having secured his second podium of the season in Canada. This will also be the first time George Russell will be racing on home soil in a Mercedes, giving the Briton a real chance to put on a show for the fans.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 British GP Friday practice sessions

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 British GP practice sessions:

USA

FP1: 8:00 am EDT, Friday, July 1, 2022

FP2: 11:00 am EDT, Friday, July 1, 2022

FP3: 7:00 am EDT, Saturday, July 2, 2022

UK

FP1: 12 pm GMT, Friday, July 1, 2022.

FP2: 3:00 pm GMT, Friday, July 1, 2022.

FP3: 11:00 am GMT, Saturday, July 2, 2022

India

FP1: 5:30 pm IST, Friday, July 1, 2022

FP2: 8:30 pm IST, Friday, July 1, 2022

FP3: 4:30 pm IST, Saturday, July 2, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 British GP Friday practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

