Ferrari tried Mercedes concept for 2022 car, leaked information shows F1-75 aero 7% more efficient

According to reports, Ferrari has tried and discarded Mercedes’ concept on their 2022 car. Now, leaked information from their headquarters suggests the F1-75 challenger might be 7% more aerodynamically efficient.

The Italian edition of Motorsport Network stated that information obtained from the Ferrari factory grapevine suggests that the curvy aerodynamic design works better for their engine than the Silver Arrows concept. The report said:

“According to the information that was leaked in a whisper from the GeS, there are those who speak of a 7% more aerodynamic efficiency which emerged in favor of the more dressed F1-75, compared to the “nude look” which was later discarded. The F1-75 best dressed with the big bellies of the double bottom would have been 7% more efficient than the red that had been experimented with a Mercedes-style nude look dress.”

In common parlance, the report suggests that Ferrari’s car design might have an edge in terms of aerodynamic efficiency. The Maranello-based outfit is reported to have experimented with Mercedes W13’s simpler design philosophy, however, their aggressively curved design has worked best for them.

Franco Diaz @FrancoDiaz_6 Mercedes vs Ferrari... 2 filosofías distintas, pero esto no quiere decir que alguno esté equivocado o sea peor. Autos completamente diferentes pueden tener un rendimiento similar, sino vean lo que pasó en 2021 entre RB y Merc Mercedes vs Ferrari... 2 filosofías distintas, pero esto no quiere decir que alguno esté equivocado o sea peor. Autos completamente diferentes pueden tener un rendimiento similar, sino vean lo que pasó en 2021 entre RB y Merc https://t.co/xudB6f2cO5

Explaining the advantages of the curvaceous design element, the report stated:

“The “curvy” Ferrari seems to be useful in extracting the heat from the power unit 066/7 which this year should return to roar with its 1,000 horsepower to challenge Mercedes and Honda in the battle of engines where the Scuderia aspires to be the protagonist again.”

According to the report, the 13 openings on the side pods of the SF-71 will help conserve their engine better than a completely packed rear design philosophy adopted by Mercedes. The Maranello squad is expecting their new engine nicknamed ‘superfast’ to produce literally a ton of horsepower to challenge rivals like Honda and Mercedes.

The Prancing Horse's new engine will be significantly different compared to its predecessor used in the 2021 season. It will, however, feature a new hybrid system that was introduced on their engines towards the end of the 2021 season.

Ferrari might have a better cooling system on their car than Mercedes

According to a report by the Italian edition of the Motorsport Network, the Mercedes team might have designed the rear of their W13 car too tight. The report stated that there are worries at the team’s headquarters in Brackley regarding the cooling system of the new car. Compared to the Maranello squad's aggressive design, which features several vents on the sidepods, the Mercedes W13 lacks cooling intakes on the sides or towards the rear.

Reporting the fears at the Mercedes headquarters, the report said:

“After all, in the home of the Star, there are some fears that the aerodynamics of Brackley have let themselves be carried away by a too tight figure that could force the Mercedes to review the cooling with larger vents in the tail of the too miniaturized W13.”

Mercedes hybrid engines have always needed extra cooling and, in previous years, their cars have often featured efficient cooling systems. According to reports, however, the Silver Arrows outfit fear they might be forced to review the cooling system in their car design ahead of testing or before the first race in Bahrain.

