“God bless your parents”: Fans react as Charles Leclerc flaunts his tuxedo look

Charles Leclerc's summer break drew as much attention off the track as his racing exploits on it, after the Ferrari star posted a series of photos from a tuxedo-themed shoot alongside his brother, Arthur Leclerc.The Monegasque driver wore silver-colored rings, bracelets, and chains with a bow tie, posing alongside his brother. Sharing a carousel of images, he wrote on X:&quot;Leclerc Brothers reporting for duty @apm_monaco #apmmonaco.&quot;The shoot is a collaboration with APM Monaco - a luxury jewelry and fashion house based in his hometown. And as Ferrari fans prepare for Formula 1's return at Zandvoort this weekend, the photos became an instant talking point online.One response summed up the mood:&quot;God bless your parents.&quot;Others echoed the sentiment, highlighting the brothers' shared looks and charm.Robin George @RoxemmLINKSome genes 🤌🏼°•☾✧ 𝕤𝕜𝕪¹⁶ @LivingOnaStar16LINKGod bless your dad's genetics 😍 and thank you MonacoCompliments for the shoot itself also poured in.Sarax¹⁶ @sarah_san__LINKAPM Monaco’s photoshoots never disappoint😍But the overwhelming mood was pure admiration.helia @SCUD3RlAF3RRARlLINKstunning gorgeous 10/10 no notes 😌🫰It was not just Charles Leclerc who stole the spotlight, as his brother Arthur also featured in the campaign. Arthur is tied to racing in their own right, competing in Formula 2 and GT Cars.&quot;It's time to get back to what I love most&quot;: Charles Leclerc resets for F1's second halfCharles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari during the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. Source: GettyWith the break now over, Charles Leclerc is turning his focus back on the track. The summer break gave him a chance to reset as he spent some downtime on his yacht in Monaco with his brothers and partner.Sharing a set of holiday photos on Instagram ahead of the race weekend, he wrote:&quot;Holidays are now over. It’s time to get back to what I love most doing, driving ❤️.&quot;Leclerc has been Ferrari’s standout performer in 2025 so far. While more attention was on Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster arrival, the Monegasque has quietly outperformed his teammate in both qualifying (10–4) and races (11–2). His highest was a runner-up finish at Monaco, but consistency has kept him ahead of Hamilton.Ferrari entered the year with hopes of ending their title drought, but remains winless after 14 races. McLaren, who edged them for the crown last season, hold more than double the points of second-placed Ferrari in the Constructors’ standings. With 10 races to go, a championship tilt looks unrealistic, but Fred Vasseur insists the team is focused on maximizing every opportunity.The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort marks the first of a crucial run of events where Ferrari will look to at least close the gap, and with Charles Leclerc in strong personal form, optimism lingers. Whether the Scuderia can turn that into results remains to be seen, but fans will be watching closely as Leclerc returns from the break both refreshed and underlined as Ferrari’s leader.