“God bless your parents”: Fans react as Charles Leclerc flaunts his tuxedo look

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Aug 27, 2025 21:54 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Previews - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia. Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc's summer break drew as much attention off the track as his racing exploits on it, after the Ferrari star posted a series of photos from a tuxedo-themed shoot alongside his brother, Arthur Leclerc.

Ad

The Monegasque driver wore silver-colored rings, bracelets, and chains with a bow tie, posing alongside his brother. Sharing a carousel of images, he wrote on X:

"Leclerc Brothers reporting for duty @apm_monaco #apmmonaco."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The shoot is a collaboration with APM Monaco - a luxury jewelry and fashion house based in his hometown. And as Ferrari fans prepare for Formula 1's return at Zandvoort this weekend, the photos became an instant talking point online.

One response summed up the mood:

"God bless your parents."

Others echoed the sentiment, highlighting the brothers' shared looks and charm.

Ad
Ad

Compliments for the shoot itself also poured in.

Ad

But the overwhelming mood was pure admiration.

Ad

It was not just Charles Leclerc who stole the spotlight, as his brother Arthur also featured in the campaign. Arthur is tied to racing in their own right, competing in Formula 2 and GT Cars.

"It's time to get back to what I love most": Charles Leclerc resets for F1's second half

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari during the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari during the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. Source: Getty

With the break now over, Charles Leclerc is turning his focus back on the track. The summer break gave him a chance to reset as he spent some downtime on his yacht in Monaco with his brothers and partner.

Ad

Sharing a set of holiday photos on Instagram ahead of the race weekend, he wrote:

"Holidays are now over. It’s time to get back to what I love most doing, driving ❤️."

Leclerc has been Ferrari’s standout performer in 2025 so far. While more attention was on Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster arrival, the Monegasque has quietly outperformed his teammate in both qualifying (10–4) and races (11–2). His highest was a runner-up finish at Monaco, but consistency has kept him ahead of Hamilton.

Ad

Ferrari entered the year with hopes of ending their title drought, but remains winless after 14 races. McLaren, who edged them for the crown last season, hold more than double the points of second-placed Ferrari in the Constructors’ standings. With 10 races to go, a championship tilt looks unrealistic, but Fred Vasseur insists the team is focused on maximizing every opportunity.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort marks the first of a crucial run of events where Ferrari will look to at least close the gap, and with Charles Leclerc in strong personal form, optimism lingers. Whether the Scuderia can turn that into results remains to be seen, but fans will be watching closely as Leclerc returns from the break both refreshed and underlined as Ferrari’s leader.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications