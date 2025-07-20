Lando Norris' girlfriend raises the style quotient with a white bikini from her latest IG photoshoot

In the break between the British Grand Prix and the F1 return at Spa-Francorchamps, Lando Norris remains in the headlines. This time, the McLaren star's rumored girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, has caught the internet's attention.The Portuguese model-turned-actress garnered many likes on the internet with her latest Instagram post. In a carousel of images, Corceiro gave fans a fresh glimpse into her style. The post features Margarida Corceiro in her ethical fashion label - Missus Swimwear &amp; Apparel. It is a Portugal-based, sustainable brand co-founded by Corceiro. Wearing a white bikini from her sustainable swimwear label, she captioned the post:&quot;@missus_swimsuits&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pictures coincide with the couple's recent getaway after the British GP, where Lando Norris finally found his long-awaited home win at Silverstone. In a video earlier this month, Norris could be heard cheerfully cheering Corceiro on during her surfing attempt as he filmed her wipeout. While he's stayed largely private on his own social media channels, Corceiro has shared enough glimpses to keep fans intrigued.Corceiro's recent post comes just days after she made a fashion statement in a black dress, in what's quickly becoming a signature in her Instagram presence. It also highlights how, even during intense championship battles, Norris has found balance in his personal life.Lando Norris's Ralph Lauren event, Silverstone breakthrough, and Spa anticipationLando Norris drinks beer from a shoe after the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. Source: GettyAway from the Portuguese beaches, Lando Norris was also spotted at a Ralph Lauren Fragrances celebration held at The Roof Gardens in London on July 9. Decked out in Ralph Lauren, the 25-year-old joined an exclusive event to promote Polo Red, capping off an eventful stretch in the spotlight with both form and finesse.In a carousel of images posted by Ralph Lauren Fragrances on Instagram, Norris rocked a black jacket with the Polo Red cologne in hand. They captioned the post:&quot;Following a historic victory at the British Grand Prix, #LandoNorris and guests celebrated the bold, invigorating spirit of #PoloRed at The Roof Gardens in London.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis recent win at the British Grand Prix was his second consecutive win following Austria. The victory puts him within eight points adrift of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship standings.With four wins to his name in 2025 and sitting second in the standings, Norris enters the second half of the season as a legitimate title contender. While Oscar Piastri remains the man to beat with five wins, Norris has finally gained momentum.As the F1 grid prepares to return at Spa-Francorchamps next weekend for the 13th race of the season, Lando Norris is set to return revitalized from his two-week break.