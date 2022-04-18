"I need two top guys in the car to be in the fight" - McLaren feels Daniel Ricciardo is delivering 'same performance' as that of Lando Norris

Andreas Seidl revealed that Daniel Ricciardo is on par with Lando Norris in terms of performance. The McLaren team principal believes the Australian has made progress and is delivering towards the team’s expectations.

Speaking on the F1 nation podcast about the similarities in performance between the two McLaren drivers, Seidl said:

“I think the most important thing for [Ricciardo] is also to see that we are making progress. He had a good weekend as well. It was pretty much the same performance from both guys all weekend, which is what I want to have. I need two top guys in the car to be in the fight for the Constructors' Championship positions. I think from this point of view, it's all good.”

In Australia, Lando Norris finished fifth while Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth and collected his maiden points of the season. Seidl believes both drivers were on par with each other in terms of pace. The Australian was marginally quicker than the Briton towards the end of the race, but was asked to maintain track position by his team.

The McLaren team principal feels 2022 will not be an uphill task for the Australian like it was in 2021. From a team standpoint, the German is satisfied with the Perth-born driver’s performance.

Daniel Ricciardo claims there is a good rapport between himself and Lando Norris

The Australian believes there were too many expectations for him and his British team-mates to hit it off from the first day. However, he believes he has a good relationship with Norris and has never had any tension or animosity in his maiden season with McLaren.

Speaking to Channel 4 about his bond with Norris, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“I felt like a lot of people probably wanted us to be best friends from day one. And it was something that we couldn’t force and it did take a bit of time to really create a good relationship. But in saying that, there wasn’t tension or anything, it was just that we were trying to figure each other out. Currently, where I sit today, I think we have a very good relationship.”

McLaren @McLarenF1



Sharing a laugh for International Moment of Laughter Day, McLaren fans! 🧡 What do you think @DanielRicciardo said to @LandoNorris ? 🤣Sharing a laugh for International Moment of Laughter Day, McLaren fans! 🧡 What do you think @DanielRicciardo said to @LandoNorris? 🤣Sharing a laugh for International Moment of Laughter Day, McLaren fans! 🧡 https://t.co/AzRh6xZfD4

The exaggerated and dramatized portrayal of the bond between the McLaren drivers in Netflix’s Drive to Survive floated the narrative that there were tensions between the two in the 2021 season. Max Verstappen felt both were portrayed incorrectly and criticized the show for its exaggerated storylines. Norris too felt the show had deflected from his true storyline in the current season.

Edited by Ashish Yadav