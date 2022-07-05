"Something needs to be done"- Lando Norris points toward rule changes in F1 after Zhou Guanyu's horrible crash at 2022 British GP

Lando Norris has now joined the likes of several other drivers, including Valtteri Bottas, in expressing his concerns regarding sausage kerbs at the Silverstone circuit. The kerbs have now come under the scanner after Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu experienced a nasty crash on the opening lap of the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix.

Speaking about the prospect of banning the use of sausage kerbs, as reported by RacingNews365, the Briton said:

“I think we’ve mentioned it several times. Every now and then, you maybe have a year where you get away with it and nothing happens, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s okay’. But you have freak accidents. What you saw in the last corner in F2, it can happen, even when you least expect it. I think the Halo genuinely did save someone’s life again today, [which is] good to see. But yeah, something needs to be done.”

“It’s always hard because, whatever kerb is there, if you’ve got a guy coming to t-bone you, no matter what height you’re at, it’s never a good thing. But the way that they kind of get smashed up into the air and launched in the air, it probably comes out worse that way than if it was just a pure side impact, in some circumstance.”

Before the horrifying incident, Formula 2 driver Roy Nissan was involved in a similar accident on the very same day and was also saved by the halo.

Lando Norris claims he should have secured P5 at the 2022 F1 British GP

Lando Norris made the most of his package this weekend in his home race at Silverstone, only to lose P5 to Fernando Alonso as a result of McLaren's late decision to bring him into the pits.

In a post-race media interaction, the McLaren driver admitted that while P6 was a positive result, a fifth-place finish was what he deserved on Sunday. He said:

“I’m happy because P6 is a good result for us, but it should have been P5 today. The second start to the race was very strong and the pace was good – I held Fernando [Alonso] behind and then we just made the wrong call with the pit stop, with the strategy, and lost the position.”

“I felt like we deserved P5, but unfortunately we lost out at the final pit stop under the Safety Car. I think we drove a good race. We did a lot of things very well today and we had reasonable pace in the car, it was just maybe a late call with the pit stop and that cost us one position today. I’m not annoyed, I think we still got some good points, but it could have been one more place. So a lot of positives, just one negative.”

Lando Norris remains seventh in the drivers' standings with a total of 58 points to his name.

