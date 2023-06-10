"We might have a couple more things coming for Silverstone" - George Russell teases Mercedes updates at the British GP

George Russell has given a tantalizing hint that Mercedes fans may see the next significant batch of updates for the team at the upcoming British Grand Prix in Silverstone. This suggestion comes after a successful outing in Spain.

Mercedes made a splash in Monaco by introducing a series of upgrades to their W14 car. However, it was only at the Barcelona race last weekend that they had their first opportunity to test these upgrades on a more conventional circuit.

The team capitalized on this chance and achieved their first of the season. George Russell secured a third-place finish and teammate Lewis Hamilton came in second.

The Barcelona race showcased Mercedes' progress, although team principal Toto Wolff was that the cool weather conditions played a role in optimizing the car's performance.

Looking ahead, George Russell indicated that the British Grand Prix at Silverstone could be an event to watch, as Mercedes may introduce further updates in early July.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in Barcelona, Russell expressed his excitement for Silverstone and suggested that the team would be in a strong position to fight for a favorable result.

The Briton also hinted at the possibility of another few upgrades in the Mercedes engine. The previous updates proved to be a massive success for the Silver Arrows in Spain. Russell suggested that the team is still working on making extensive changes to the W14, following a slower-than-expected start to the 2023 season.

“I think we’ll be in a good place there to fight for a good result. We might have a couple more things coming for Silverstone.”

George Russell warns the team to not get "too carried away" by the success in Spain

George Russell

While acknowledging the impressive upgrades brought by the team, George Russell also emphasized the need to remain grounded and not get too overjoyed.

“But we need to not get too carried away with just this one result. The team has done an amazing job to bring these upgrades.”

Russell also recognized the fact that Aston Martin ( ) and Ferrari (with the Charles Leclerc mishap in the qualifying) underperformed in Barcelona. This contributed to Mercedes' success. The British driver's comments highlight the team's awareness of the need for consistent progress and competitiveness.

Mercedes' commitment to continuous improvement is evident in their decision to order a change of design concept for the W14 after their initially sluggish start to the season. The team is determined to address any shortcomings and regain their dominant form.

As the F1 season progresses, fans eagerly await the developments that Mercedes will bring to the British Grand Prix. The iconic Silverstone circuit holds a special place in the hearts of both Russell and Hamilton, who will undoubtedly be determined to excel in front of their home crowd. The anticipation surrounding Mercedes' potential updates adds an extra layer of excitement to the event.

It remains to be seen what specific enhancements Mercedes will introduce at Silverstone. However, George Russell's tease suggests that the team is actively working on further improvements to elevate their performance.

As the battle for the Constructors' championship continues to heavily favor Red Bull, all eyes will be on Mercedes and their ability to deliver on their promise of progress.

