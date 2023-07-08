Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant "could be in the mix" for points according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner

The Williams F1 team has been making waves in recent races, surprising fans and pundits alike with their strong performances.

Alex Albon achieved a remarkable seventh-place finish in the Canadian Grand Prix. The British team have once again displayed their potential with an impressive start at the British Grand Prix.

The British Grand Prix has witnessed an impressive performance from both the Williams drivers, following Alex Albon's seventh-place finish in the Canadian GP. Building on their recent success, Williams showcased their potential in both the free practice sessions, surprising many with their strong performance.

During the practice sessions, Alexander Albon consistently recorded impressive lap times, securing a third-place finish in both sessions. Meanwhile, his teammate Logan Sargeant also proved his case by securing the fifth-fastest time.

The Williams duo's performance caught the attention of Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner. The Brit commended their efforts and expressed his belief that the team could challenge for points.

Horner praised Williams' consistency and their ability to deliver strong results not only in qualifying but also during long runs.

Speaking to the media following the two practice sessions ahead of the race in Silverstone, the Red Bull boss expressed his admiration for both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant. He acknowledged their talent and the progress they have made.

Horner also jokingly addressed Jenson Button, the former Formula 1 driver turned pundit, questioning his thoughts on Williams' remarkable performance.

"It's super impressive. Not just Alex, but both their guys. I don't know what you have been doing [Jenson Button]. It's not just there quali pace, but long runs as well. They could be in the mix in the group behind."

While the team have faced challenges in previous seasons, their improved performance this year has brought them into contention for points finishes. With strong showings in both qualifying and long runs, Williams are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the midfield battle.

Alex Albon surprised by Williams' high-flying display in British GP practice sessions

Alex Albon and his teammate Logan Sargeant expressed their surprise and cautious optimism regarding Williams' impressive performance during the practice sessions for the British Grand Prix.

Albon showcased his skills by securing a place among the top three drivers in both of Friday's practice sessions at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

He finished just behind Max Verstappen's Red Bull and Carlos Sainz's Ferrari on the combined timesheets. Notably, Sargeant also had an impressive run, securing fifth place in the second practice session.

The unexpected success for Williams comes after a series of updates were implemented on their FW45 car. These updates played a crucial role in Albon's seventh-place finish in the Canadian Grand Prix.

The team's competitive performance in Austria further validated the effectiveness of these updates.

Reflecting on the team's strong showing, Albon expressed his surprise at their performance in an interview immediately following the practice session, stating:

"It was a bit surprising in some ways. I have to say unexpected, you know. We're not playing around doing weird things, it's just a normal day for us."

Despite the unexpected success, Albon remained cautious and acknowledged the need to approach the situation with a level head.

He emphasized the importance of understanding that the team's performance in practice does not guarantee similar results in the race. However, he expressed confidence in the performance of the car, which has seen upgrades over the past two races.

As the British Grand Prix approaches, the Williams team faces the challenge of converting their impressive practice performances into strong race results. Their strong performance in practice has undoubtedly boosted morale and set the stage for an exciting and competitive race weekend.

