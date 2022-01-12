Ranking F1 drivers who changed teams before 2021 season

Changing teams in F1 is a massive challenge for drivers. Settling in with a new team in a new car can take a while. In some cases, drivers are unable to find their rhythm with their new team, like in the case of Pierre Gasly who coundn't keep up with Red Bull's expectations in 2019 and was moved back to the sister team.

Some drivers, on the other hand, are quick to adapt to a new environment and thrive.

Here's a look at drivers who changed teams before the 2021 season:

#5 Daniel Ricciardo (Renault to McLaren)

With Carlos Sainz moving to Ferrari, a seat opened up at McLaren for 2021 and after two years at Renault, Daniel Ricciardo decided to join the British team to partner Lando Norris. The young and fresh pairing of Ricciardo and Norris breathed life into a team that was consistently finding itself at the bottom of the standings and the Australian was expected to take the team to a whole new level. However, Norris essentially carried the team on his shoulders and went on to have the most impressive season of the career, finishing ahead of Ricciardo to everyone's surprise.

Despite a glorious maiden win for the team at the Italian Grand Prix, it is safe to say that 32-year-old Ricciardo had a very rocky year with disappointing consistency and pace. Ricciardo took longer than he should have to find a grip on his car and should have played a significant role in beating Ferrari in the fight for third place in the constructors' standings. Instead, he finished behind his team-mate as well as both Ferraris. Keeping his performance on track aside, the Honey Badger does seem to have found a home for himself at McLaren and could come back stronger in 2022.

#4 Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari to Aston Martin)

Sebastian Vettel had a very difficult 2020 with Ferrari, finishing 13th while former team-mate Charles Leclerc was eighth, as the Maranello-based team ended sixth in the constructors' standings. Vettel announced his move to Aston Martin, where he had a very poor start to the 2021 season.The German finished the first four races outside the points and finally began to pick up the momentum in Monaco with a strong P5 finish. In the subsequent race at Baku, he clinched his first podium for the team, but then continued to deliver inconsistent drives, having scored only two points in the next five races.

Vettel took another sensational podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but was devastatingly disqualified from the race because the FIA was unable to extract sufficient fuel from his car as a sample. Out of the remaining races, he finished outside the points in seven and ended the F1 season in twelfth, ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll. It is fair to say that the four-time world champion was given a less competitive car and that for the majority of the time, did the best with what he had.

