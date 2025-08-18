Ranking F1's billion-dollar teams on the basis of valuation

F1's stock has skyrocketed in the last decade. Its drivers have become multi-millionaires, Team Principals are riding the same boat, Netflix has given the series a dramatic twist for global acceptance via its docuseries, Drive to Survive, and Hollywood further amplified the celebratory parade with F1: The Movie.The movie promised to display the core reality of the pinnacle of motorsport, with Lewis Hamilton as an executive producer. Though it disappointed on that front, the Apple TV spectacle blew the casual viewer away. The Brad Pitt starrer became the highest-grossing sports movie of all time, amassing $570 million globally and surpassing Disney's Cars 2.With everything trending upward, F1 has come into its own in the mid-2020s. All 10 teams on the grid are now valued above $1 billion. Let us take a look at the hierarchy among the teams, from least-valued to highest-valued, per figures gathered from Forbes and Sportico.10. Haas - $1.02 billionHaas is F1's youngest team, having joined the series in 2016. The American team owned by Gene Haas has yet to earn its first podium, let alone a race win. However, just being part of the pinnacle of motorsport, besides the fame gained because of former Team Principal Guenther Steiner's unabashed personality, propelled Haas' valuation to $1.02 billion in 2024.It was a solid jump from 2023, when Forbes valued the team at $780 million. Haas turned profitable in 2025, with Gene Haas no longer pumping money into it.9. Kick Sauber - $1.2 billionSauber has been racing in the pinnacle of motorsport since 1993. The team has undergone more rebranding than it has won races - only one, the 2008 Canadian GP.In 2023, after three decades of existence, Sauber (then-Alfa Romeo) was valued at $900 million. By the end of 2024, that number increased by a third to become $1.2 billion. With Audi set to take over the team in 2026, the valuation can only go higher.8. Racing Bulls/VCARB - $1.22 billionRacing Bulls, which serves as the junior team to Red Bull, is trending on the right track, performance-wise. In 2025, it produced a car with better handling than that of the senior team.The team was valued at $1.125 billion in 2023 and increased slightly year-on-year to $1.22 billion after the 2024 season.7. Williams F1 - $1.24 billionWilliams has witnessed one of the biggest jumps in valuation year-on-year. In 2023, the Grove-based team was the least valued, at $725 million. It gained three places in the valuation standings, standing at $1.24 billion after 2024.A significant part of that success goes to Team Principal James Vowles, who has brought a positive revolution in the team's operations. The signing of Carlos Sainz from Ferrari also contributed to the jump.6. Alpine - $1.5 billionAlpine, owned by Renault, has been a reputable name in F1. In 2023, it sold a 24% stake to RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital, which brought Hollywood biggies Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney on board as investors.The team is valued at $1.5 billion and could've been higher if the performance on track matched the star-studded ownership.5. Aston Martin F1 - $2.07 billionAston Martin was another team with a big jump in valuation from 2023 to 2024, going from $1.375 billion to $2.07 billion. The Lawrence Stroll-owned team is the only one in 2025 to sell a stake in it, or at least publicly announce such a deal.In July 2025, Aston Martin announced that it would sell a 4.6% stake in the F1 team for $146 million, which would value it at $3.2 billion. However, the final announcement of the deal going through is awaited as of the date of this writing, which makes us stick to the $2.07 billion value the team had, coming into the 2025 season.4. McLaren Racing - $2.65 billionTeam Principal Andrea Stalle pioneered a fairytale turnaround for McLaren in mid-2024, propelling it to win the F1 Constructors' championship for the first time in 26 years. The team entered the 2025 season with a valuation of $2.65 billion, up from $2.2 billion a year ago, and has only gotten more dominant on the racetrack.McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown brought many new sponsors to the team in the last couple of years. With one of its drivers also on his way to win the 2025 Drivers' championship, the Woking-based team has nowhere to go but up.3. Red Bull Racing - $3.5 billionRed Bull Racing has dominated F1 twice since its inception in 2005, and both were four-year periods where a driver won four consecutive championships. Though Max Verstappen is nearly out of contention to win the 2025 Drivers' championship, he has become a household name among sports fans globally.The team was valued at $3.5 billion before the 2025 season, nearly up one billion from $ 2.6 billion a year before.2. Mercedes - $3.94 billionMercedes is responsible for one of F1's most dominant periods, with the team winning eight Constructors' championships in the turbo-hybrid era. Lewis Hamilton won six Drivers' championships with the Toto Wolff-led team, making both entities legendary in the sport's history books.Mercedes was valued at $3.94 billion coming into 2025, up from $3.8 billion going into 2024. The relatively small uptick could be attributed to Hamilton leaving for Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.1. Scuderia Ferrari - $4.78 billionFerrari was the highest-valued F1 team a year ago at $3.9 billion. The Scuderia is the series' oldest team with the most championships and a deep heritage. Add to that the mammoth effect of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton joining them, and we get a Ferrari team valued at $4.78 billion.