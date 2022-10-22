England and Afghanistan will lock horns in the 14th match of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the second of the Super 12 Stages, at the Perth Stadium on Saturday, October 22. Both these sides are from Group 1 and this match is the second of a doubleheader, with Australia and New Zealand facing off earlier on.

Players featuring in the previous match: Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS) (9 Credits), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits), and Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 0

While England will undoubtedly be the favorites heading into this one, the surprising results we've seen so far suggest that this should be an entertaining encounter.

Transfer Deadline: 04:30 PM IST, 07:00 PM (local) on Saturday, October 22.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 97

1) Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) - OUT| Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Mitchell Starc (ALL) (AUS) (9 Credits) - OUT| Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

While I have a feeling this won't be a one-sided game, I am suggesting a fairly one-sided set of transfers that is definitely subject to change. But looking at the England side, it's hard not to pick everyone, considering how impactful all of them are.

Jos Buttler is very close to being a must-have for all teams. Liam Livingstone is another enticing option, especially if he also gets to bowl. He's one of the few batters in the world to have a positive record against Rashid Khan. He's also one of the batters who doesn't have to worry much about the length of the boundaries in Australia!

Chris Woakes looks like a strike bowler for England heading into this World Cup. While his ability at the death remains to be seen, he will be a genuine threat with the new ball.

As for the players transferred out, I'm tentatively going with David Warner, Mitchell Starc, and Devon Conway due to the price requirements. However, I will get a clear picture on this only after I finalize my team for the first encounter.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 2 - ENG vs AFG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 2 - ENG vs AFG

Players playing in match 14: Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Mohammad Nabi (AFG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG) (10.5 Credits), Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits), and Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits).

There's not much I can say about the players taking the field that I already have in the transfers section. However, regarding the players I already have in the team, here's what I have to say.

Hales is someone I've always liked watching bat, be it in the BBL, or on the international stage. I'm personally happy he's representing England again, and he's one of those players I'll be rooting for. He has plenty of experience playing on Australian soil courtesy the BBL and will be a valuable asset for Buttler and Co. in this tournament.

While Ben Stokes' form in T20 cricket hasn't been much to write about, his position in the side is one which has a very high points-potential.

Lastly, my only pick from Afghanistan: captain Mohammad Nabi. The long boundaries could help him pick up wickets when batters go after him. The wily all-rounder also has plenty of experience playing in Australia from his stint with the Melbourne Renegades. His ability with the bat is nothing to laugh at either.

As for the captaincy, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, and Ben Stokes are my frontrunners for now.

Other Players

Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 3.

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS) (9 Credits) . | Next Fixture: vs SL, S12- Match 7

Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 3

Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12- Match 9

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IND, S12- Match 4

