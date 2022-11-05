T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 (Super 12) - SL vs ENG | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Sri Lanka and England will lock horns in a crucial Super 12 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, November 5.

My last-minute changes to get Cameron Green and Kane Richardson over Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood weren't really favorable.

Players playing in Match 26 (S12): David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (AUS) (5.5 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS) (10 Credits), and Kane Richardson (BOWL) (AUS) (7.5 Credits).

Captain: Glenn Maxwell | Vice-Captain: Cameron Green.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 6.5

Like the other two Group 1 matches, I don't have any players from this match and will make four transfers yet again.

Transfer Deadline: 01.30 pm IST, 07.00 pm (local) on Saturday, November 5.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining(after this match's transfers): 8.

1) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS) (10 Credits) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits) - IN

2) David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) (8 Credits) - IN.

3) Kane Richardson (BOWL) (AUS) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (ENG) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

4) Cameron Green (ALL) (AUS) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits) - IN.

Once again, I made four transfers for the match, and this time, it's the Aussies who make their way out. Ahead of the SL-ENG clash, I'm bringing in Dhanjaya de Silva from Sri Lanka, and Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran from England.

While a win will get England through to the semi-finals, they certainly won't be taking anything for granted against a spirited Sri Lankan side, having already endured an upset defeat to Ireland.

I've picked de Silva over the other Sri Lankan players because of his batting form and position. He should also get some overs with the ball, with four of England's top seven left-handed batters.

An in-form Buttler seems like a must-have ahead of this fixture. Livingstone could pull off a Shadab Khan with both bat and ball in this match. Lastly, Curran's bowling at all stages of the match has been exemplary. Expect him to continue picking up plenty of wickets.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 27 - SL vs ENG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 27- SL vs ENG

Players playing in Match 27 (S12): Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits), Jos Buttler (ENG) (WK) (10.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits), and Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) (8 Credits).

All four players are decent captaincy picks depending on the toss and the pitch report. While I wish I could get more players for this crunch game, the limited transfers do tie my hands up a little bit.

Other Players

Max O'Dowd (BAT) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 28.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 30.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 29.

Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 29.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 28.

Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 28.

Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 28.

