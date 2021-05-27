10 Best defenders in the Premier League this season (2020-21)

The 2020-21 edition of the Premier League has finally come to an end with Manchester City being crowned champions of the land.

It was a rather strange campaign as it was the first full season without fans being allowed into the stadiums apart from the odd game or two. Despite the lack of supporters, there was an immense amount of drama and magical moments, along with a catalog of incredible goals.

While some teams relied upon their incredible attacking prowess, others opted for a more pragmatic approach. Manchester City, however, didn't settle for either as they were the best team in the land both offensively and defensively. Pep Guardiola's side conceded 32 goals this season and scored a staggering 83.

Manchester City boasted the best defence in the Premier League

Manchester United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Semi Final

The Cityzens dethroned former champions Liverpool, who were arguably the most unfortunate side in the 2020-21 English season due to injuries. The Reds saw their star defender Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip effectively being ruled out of the season.

Manchester City, on the other hand, had a plethora of defenders to call upon, including the likes of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Ruben Dias.

This season has proven once again that while attackers might be the ones to steal the show time and again, having a rock solid defence is of invaluable importance. On that note, we take a look at ten of the best defenders in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season.

#10 Ezri Konsa | Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Premier League

Aston Villa have generally been one of the more impressive sides in the Premier League this season, and Ezri Konsa has been the bedrock of their backline. The English defender has been one of the most impressive Villa stars, and he's been solid as a rock for them, protecting his goal time and again from incoming attacks.

Konsa formed an excellent partnership with Tyrone Mings at the back, and the duo have helped Villa maintain the third-best defensive record outside the top four. He averages 4.4 clearances per game and puts his body on the line time and again.

⛔ Ezri Konsa has blocked more shots than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (46) pic.twitter.com/RMO5V02Gkz — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 21, 2021

Konsa would feel hard done by for not being called up by Gareth Southgate's England squad as it would be the perfect way to end a great campaign.

#9 Vladimir Coufal | West Ham United

West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League

Vladimir Coufal, much like his Czech Republic and former Slavia Prague teammate Tomas Soucek, has proven to be an excellent purchase. The West Ham United man has been one of the most consistent right-backs in the Premier League. He's performed very well at both ends of the pitch and provided a sense of solidity to the Hammers.

Coufal has racked up 102 crosses this season, a number only bettered by three full-backs in the league, with 23 of them in the penalty area. He's also made 74 blocks, one of the highest tallies among full-backs.

Stuart Pearce & Vladimir Coufal. Absolute machines 😍 pic.twitter.com/WfwMpvC0k8 — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 24, 2021

Coufal also had the joint-second highest number of assists (seven) among defenders, only behind his teammate Aaron Cresswell's eight.

#8 Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had an interesting campaign, to say the least. The 22-year-old began the season as a Premier League winner and one of the best in the world. However, things quickly went south as his defensive shortcomings became the topic of much debate, which led to Southgate dropping him from the national team squad.

After a turbulent first half, Alexander-Arnold found his form once again and bounced back like the true champion he is. He put in one faultless display after another and was arguably Liverpool's most influential player in their late push for a top-four spot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played more passes into the box than any other player in Europe's top five leagues during the 2020/21 season.



Specialist distribution. 📮pic.twitter.com/vLCnjdcTI5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 25, 2021

He topped the charts for passes into the penalty area (101), progressive passes (278), progressive pass distance (19500 yards), and crosses (182) in the league. Alexander-Arnold ended the season with seven assists, the joint-second highest by a defender.

