European Team of the Season (2020-21)

The 2020-21 season has been one filled with surprises and upsets all over Europe.

Some leagues have seen dynasties being brought to an end, such as in Italy, where Juventus endured nothing but disappointment. They failed to capture the Scudetto — which is a mere expectation rather than an achievement for them — after winning it for nine straight years. Antonio Conte's Internazionale emerged victorious and ended his former club's stronghold in the league.

Others, such as Atletico Madrid, dethroned the giants of their land to establish themselves as the team to beat. Diego Simeone's side won the title for only the second time since 2000 and ended a streak of league wins between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It was a resumption of normal service for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in England as they won their third title in four seasons. The Catalan's unstoppable blue juggernaut dethroned Liverpool to reach the summit of English football once again. Bayern Munich continued their tradition of dominating their land with a staggering ninth Bundesliga title in succession.

The most remarkable achievement was, perhaps, in France, where the riches of Paris Saint-Germain were bested by the determination and brilliance of LOSC Lille. Les Dogues beat PSG to the summit by one point, registering their first league title in a decade.

Ten years later, we are back in dreamland: this is as real as it gets …



Following our victory against @AngersSCO, we are @Ligue1UberEats 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 ! ❤️ #Champions4You @NewBalanceFR @NBFootball pic.twitter.com/7uQH6ShZnA — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) May 23, 2021

The likes of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe endured a nightmare season after their elimination from the UEFA Champions League and losing out in Ligue 1.

It is only fitting that in a season where most of the usual suspects have failed to deliver, a hypothetical all-star European team could include a few surprise names. On that note, here, we take a look at the best XI from Europe's top five leagues in the 2020-21 campaign.

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan | LOSC Lille

AFC Ajax v Lille OSC - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

After nearly joining Chelsea last summer, Mike Maignan remained at LOSC Lille and went on to enjoy one of the best seasons of any goalkeeper in Europe. The Frenchman played a pivotal role in helping Les Dogues win their first title since 2011 and put up numbers that are better than most, if not all, keepers in the continent.

In his 38 league games for Lille, Maignan kept a staggering 21 clean sheets, the highest of any goalkeeper in the top five leagues.

Mike Maignan kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues this season, conceding just 23 goals.



Lille will probably be making a lot more money this summer. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FeQoTvajoN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 23, 2021

He's conceded 23 goals at an average of 0.61 goals against per 90, the best figure in Europe for the 2020-21 campaign. The 24-year-old is reportedly on the brink of signing for AC Milan, and should he do so, the 25-year-old will leave Lille as a title-winning hero.

