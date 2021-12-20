Top 10 celebrity football fans (2021)

The glamor quotient of world sports has been on the rise in recent years. Whatever sport you talk about, athletes are no longer looked at as merely players who pursue sport at the highest-level. What they do, what they wear, what they say, what they endorse, everything has value and matters to millions who follow them.

Sports personalities collaborate with the same brands that hollywood actors and supermodels do. They've got their own 'oomph' factor, a luxurious lifestyle and swagger to flaunt. The fascination with football and those that play it at the highest level has caught even the most highly influential celebrities on the planet.

They love the fairytale that the sport offers them and the history that the game is strongly backed by. They enjoy the flare in football rivalries and most of all the grand celebration of the game. The craze is real and even celebrities who are known for having countless fans are themselves fans of the sport called football. So let's take a look at some top celebrities who are absolutely in love with football and have their favorites in the game.

#10 Ant & Dec

Ant and Dec are keen followers of F1 as well

The popular duo of comedians and singers, Ant McPartlin and Duncan Donnelly, who are fondly referred to as Ant & Dec are huge Newcastle United fans. The two first worked together as child artists on CBBC's Byker Grove in 1990s. The pair often post updates from their social media handles and are always aware of what's going on with their beloved club.

Britain's Got Talent hosts have been spotted in the stands supporting the Magpies on many occasions. The most recent sighting came in October when Newcastle United hosted Tottenham Hotspur, which Spurs won 3-1. Ant & Dec showed their concern towards a fan who got ill during that match as play was stopped for about 25 minutes.

The duo have been buzzing since the club's controversial takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was completed. However, the club still sit joint bottom of the Premier League table with Norwich City.

Ant & Dec have won the Most Popular Television Presenter award for 20 years running at the National Television Awards. In their latest winning speech at the NTA, they even jibed about the Magpies.

#9 Adele

Adele has been named the Artist of the year by Billboard on three occasions

The richly talented global megastar, Adele's net worth, has been estimated to be around £150m this year. She is one of the most successful musicians of all time with an incredible 15 Grammy awards in her bag. All credit to the north-London-born singer, who has stayed glued to her roots even if that meant supporting a club that's been barren of silverware.

Yes, you guessed that right. Adele is a Tottenham Hotspur fan. Even though she resides in Beverly Hills these days, she has shown her love for the beloved Lily Whites on multiple occasions. Back in 2016, when the singer was touring the United States, she proudly posed underneath a Spurs scarf, with "The Pride of London" inscribed on it.

Tottenham's official social media channels have frequently congratulated the singing sensation for her various feats. She recently sent the Spurs faithful spooning over her. This was after a version of her singing "glory, glorious Tottenham Hotspur" was released on Vogue's YouTube channel.

You can take the girl out of Tottenham, but you can't take Tottenham out of the girl.

#8 Shakira

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

In Shakira's own words, "I have a very special relationship with football. It changed my life in many ways." Ever since the Colombian released the anthem 'Waka Waka' for the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa, she has grown extremely close with the game.

Shakira met the love of her life and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique on the set of the shoot for Waka Waka. The couple have been together ever since. But before she met Pique and grew fond of FC Barcelona, Shakira was an Espanyol fan. Yes, you heard that right. She was on the other side of the Catalan derby. In fact, she was a socio of Espanyol in the Catalan City but later returned the card.

Vik @vik53728295 Thinking about how Shakira performed at the closing ceremony of the 2014 World Cup after fans started complaining about the artist fifa chose for the opening ceremony.



Fans asked for Shakira and she delivered with an amazing performance while being pregnant. Thinking about how Shakira performed at the closing ceremony of the 2014 World Cup after fans started complaining about the artist fifa chose for the opening ceremony. Fans asked for Shakira and she delivered with an amazing performance while being pregnant. https://t.co/ulmfD5hbVF

Espanyol captain Raul Tamudo even gave her his jersey. The Columbian singer has performed at back-to-back ceremonies from 2006 to 2014 in the FIFA World Cup. Since meeting Pique and marrying him, she has been a regular at Camp Nou and is always cheering for the Catalans.

The Barefoot Foundation, Barca Foundation and the 'La Caixa' foundation entered an agreement to make a school in the city of Barranquilla, a city in Columbia.

#7 Barack Obama

North Carolina v Duke

The charismatic leader and former President of the United States of America has always been very transparent about his love for sports. Barack Obama has often been spotted breaking a sweat while playing basketball. In fact, during his tenure, he hosted various teams in Washington D.C.

Over the years, his interest in football has been evident, but various outlets have shipped him with various outfits at different points in time. The Daily Telegraph reported that in early 2000s, Obama was in the stands to watch a West Ham game.

For a good few years he was assumed to be a great Hammers fan. Afterwards, when the Hammers were going through a turbulent period, it was revealed in 2009 that Dubai-based club Al Wasl had grown on Obama. The president was even gifted a jersey by a fan which he accepted and went on to wish the club success.

Various clubs have tried their luck to lure Obama to pledge his allegiance to them, but he's a hard nut to crack. Despite all these reports, one can't dispute that Obama shares as much love for the sport as any other fan.

The former US president is an admirer of Lionel Messi. In 2019, while on a visit to Colombia, he gave an example of his World Cup woes with Argentina in an analogy.

