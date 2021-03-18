10 highest paid footballers in the world (2021)

Footballers at the highest level earn an incredible amount of money in wages and as far as the very best in the business like Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are concerned, those numbers are ridiculous.

Over the past decade or so, the sheer amount of money that has been pumped into football has been outrageous. As a result, transfer fees are inflated and player salaries have gone through the roof. Long gone are the days when a million used to be a big sum in the world of football.

Players these days pocket hundreds of thousands of pounds on a weekly basis in wages alone. On average, the most high-profile players take home a million a week. The best in the business takes home a lot more than that.

A footballer's salary is usually in proportion with how much of an essential component he is of the team he is playing fpr. Marca has now revealed the 29 highest earning footballers in the world.

They have quoted publications such as L'Equipe, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bild, Spotrac and The Sun as external sources as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the highest paid footballers on the planet right now.

#10 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - €15 million

Bayern Munich henchman Robert Lewandowski has been in the form of his life. He is justified in feeling robbed off the Ballon d'Or last year as the award was canceled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lewandowski scored the most number of goals last season across all of Europe's top flights and has kicked on in the same vein this term. In fact, he has stepped it up in the 2020-21 season and already has 32 goals from 24 appearances in the Bundesliga. He has added five more in the UEFA Champions League.

The continental treble winner last term takes home €15 million in wages annually and you cannot really argue with that.

#9 Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - €16m

Kai Havertz was Chelsea's most expensive signing in the summer of 2020. Havertz had just come off an impressive season for Bayer Leverkusen and was earmarked as the next big thing in German football.

However, Havertz hasn't exactly hit the ground running at Chelsea and we've seen what he is capable of only in flashes. He has just one goal and two assists in the Premier League this season and will need toep it up if he wants to justify his wages.

After all, he is the highest earning member in the Chelsea squad.

#8 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - €17m

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City have been flying this season. It'd be fair to say that they are well on their way to winning yet another Premier League title. Raheem Sterling has been one of their most consistent players under Pep Guardiola and he has kept it up this season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 25 Premier League appearances.

The 26-year-old continues to be a nightmare for fullbacks with his quick feet and incredible pace. City have had to rely on Sterling for goals in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Sterling hasn't had much trouble delivering.

