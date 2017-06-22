10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names

The autocorrect feature on the iPhone can turn footballers' names into something else entirely. Here are 10 of the best.

22 Jun 2017

Ah, autocorrect. The treasured friend of drunk texters across the planet, the smartphone feature essentially killed off 00’s “txt spk” and usually makes sending messages much easier. Like all technological advances though, it has its drawbacks. Namely, an inability to recognise certain names, particularly the names of foreign football stars, assuming you’re typing in English.

So sure, the iPhone wouldn’t have an issue with ‘John Terry’, but some of the more exotic names? No chance. Here are 10 of the funniest, most bizarre – and sometimes, almost fitting – autocorrect names for footballers. For those wondering, I was using an iPhone to find these.

#10 Sergio Busquets – Seriously Business

Seriously business, indeed

Barcelona’s midfield enforcer Sergio Busquets arguably has one of the most fitting autocorrect names out there. After all, he’s not flashy like Neymar, he doesn’t score goals as often as Messi or Suarez, nor is he as well-renowned as Iniesta. And yet, Busquets is arguably the guy who makes Barca tick.

He breaks up the opposition’s attacks, he retains the ball, and he sends it forward to usually see one of his more famous teammates score a goal. Spain’s former boss Vicente del Bosque famously claimed: “If you watch the whole game, you won’t see Busquets – but watch Busquets, and you will see the whole game”. Seriously business, indeed!

#9 Marek Hamsik – Mark Jamaica

Marek Hamsik’s wild mohican hardly makes him look Jamaican

Okay, so the first part of this one makes sense. After all, the West Slavic name Marek is the equivalent of Mark, so the iPhone autocorrecting that is absolutely fine. Changing Hamsik into ‘Jamaica’ though is another thing entirely!

The Slovakian attacking midfielder sports a wild shock of spiky hair – not dreadlocks like Jamaican legend Bob Marley; he’s a tireless runner, but probably nowhere near as fast as Jamaica’s favourite son, Usain Bolt; and there’s nothing to suggest he’s into reggae music.

Really, there’s nothing at all to link Hamsik with Jamaica. Maybe he’s been there on holiday? Who knows. Whether he even needs a holiday is a question in fact as he’s based in the beautiful Italian city of Naples!