10 most expensive goalscorers in football history

We take a look at the 10 footballers who cost their clubs the most amount of money per goal scored in football history.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 20:19 IST

Pelle is welcomed in China by fans

Football has witnessed some of the greatest players mesmerize humans across the world with their goal scoring exploits but there’s another side to this story. One where footballers cost exorbitant sums to their football clubs but do not deliver the goods – or goals in this case.

They might have scored some outrageous goals in their meager tallies but is any goal worth millions, unless it helps you win the Champions League, Premier League et al?

Here we look at the 10 most expensive goalscorers in football history based on how much they cost their club per goal scored.

Note: #1 All transfer sums are in Euros (€).

#2 Selling price of the players are not included while calculating the cost per goal.

#3 The list is correct as of 17th February 2017.

#10 Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng – €3.05 million per goal)

The Italian striker moved from English Premier League outfit Southampton to the cash-rich shores of China – joining Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng for 15.25 million Euros in the July of 2016.

Following his big-money move, Pelle became the 5th highest paid footballer in the world and is earning roughly €16 million per season.

Ever since his big money move, he has scored 5 goals in 15 appearances and for now, costs the Chinese side - €3.05m per goal.