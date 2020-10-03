10 most expensive left-backs of all time 

With football transitioning into a tactical hot-bed of attack-oriented ideas, the modern full-back is arguably one of the most important positions in the beautiful game. Most European giants today consider a world-class left-back a necessity and have often made the world take notice with their high-profile pursuits of highly-rated full-backs.

The likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich have led the 'full-back revolution' in football over the past two years. Andy Robertson and Alphonso Davies are two of the world's best left-backs at the moment and did not cost their sides a fortune in the transfer market.

There have been several instances over the past few years, however, where clubs have made a splash in the transfer market to sign some of the most prodigious left-backs on offer in Europe. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Manchester United have invested heavily in full-backs who have shown varying degrees of promise in recent years.

While some of the left-backs on this list have already enjoyed exceptional success at their respective clubs, most of these highly-rated defenders are yet to reach the heights that were expected from them. The youngsters on this list have a long way to go, however, and are likely to make a massive impact in Europe in the years to come.

#10 Nico Schulz - €25.5 million (Borussia Dortmund)

Nico Schulz is an exceptional talent

Nico Schulz burst on to the scene with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga in 2015 as a young left-back who could make things happen in the final third. The youngster joined Hoffenheim in 2017 and exceeded expectations at his new club.

In 2019, Borussia Dortmund identified Nico Schulz as a viable back-up option for Raphael Guerreiro and spent a sizeable amount in an inflated transfer market to bring the German to the club. The Ruhr Valley giants spent €25.5 million on Nico Schulz and it is safe to say that the left-back is yet to justify his price tag at the club.

Nico Schulz has endured several injuries at Borussia Dortmund and has not had the best of fortune with his new club. The 27-year-old left-back still has a few years left to make an impact at the club and could become a prominent figure in the Bundesliga this season.

#9 Alex Sandro - €26 million (Juventus)

Alex Sandro has been successful at Juventus

Alex Sandro is one of the few players on the list to have enjoyed a successful tenure at his club after a high-profile transfer. The Brazilian left-back moved from FC Porto to the Serie A in 2015 for €26 million.

Juventus are one of the most successful clubs in Italy and Alex Sandro has been a part of an excellent team in Turin over the past few years. Under Massimiliano Allegri, the pacy left-back moved from strength to strength and has now won five consecutive Serie A titles at the club.

While the Bianconeri have been largely underwhelming in the Champions League, Alex Sandro has managed to carve a niche for himself at Juventus with his consistency in the Serie A.

