10 players with bright starts that faded early

(L-R) Federico Macheda, Alexandre Pato, Jack Wilshere

Once in a while, a superb young talent comes through the youth ranks and heads straight into the first team without even a question of whether they'll struggle to handle the transition - some players are just naturally gifted.

This is the case with the following ten players in this list, all of whom had incredibly bright stars and were tipped to do great things, but never quite managed it.

Whether it be due to injury, lack of consistency, or external factors rooted in their personal life that hampered their rise to the top, all of these players are now in the dumps. Though some are further down than others.

There may still be time for some of them to revitalise their career, as not all of them are over and done with, but the chances are slim. Besides, with player wages so high nowadays, no club wants to risk shelling out a fortune on a player that might not make the grade.

#10 Andre Schurrle

Fulham FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Andre Schurrle started out at Mainz in the Bundesliga, where he progressed through their youth sides before finally making it into the first team in the summer of 2009. He was 18 years old at the time and already being eyed by the top teams in Europe for his impressive displays in the first division.

Before long, he would be snapped up, and it was Bayer Leverkusen who made their move, splashing out £7.5m on the 20-year-old, two years after his first team debut in 2011.

Here, he would improve considerably and become an almost permanent fixture in Leverkusen's first team. Schurrle's speed and dribbling ability out on the left flank was what singled him out as one to watch; he had a way of skipping past a defender that made it look effortless. Soon, the scouts made their presence known.

Chelsea took a gamble on Schurrle in 2015 by paying around £20m. He had just won the World Cup with Germany in the summer of 2014, so was now hot property. However, his time at Stamford Bridge could have been better. He never quite got into the swing of things and was more used to watching the action unfold from the bench than being out amongst it on the field.

A year on and Schurrle was on the move again, this time to Wolfsburg, which is where he flourished the most, and by the second season played around 29 matches, scoring nine goals and assisting three in the process. He had regained the form he lacked with Chelsea.

But perhaps the worst mistake Schurrle made at this point was opting to join Borrusia Dortmund in the summer of 2016. He had it good at Wolfsburg, but took one step too many and found himself surplus to requirements at Dortmund, playing less than half the fixtures, with a stats tally not worth even discussing.

A recent loan spell to Fulham would damage Schurrle's reputation considerably after he was relegated from the Premier League with them. Although he played in around 24 matches, he was average at best in the majority of them and was one of the many reasons behind why Fulham slumped into the relegation zone to begin with.

He will return to Dortmund soon, but there's little hope of him reviving his career now.

