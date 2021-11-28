10 world-class footballers and their 2021 Ballon d'Or picks

The 2021 Ballon d'Or race promises to go right down to the wire. This year's 30-man shortlist comprises many strong contenders who have won big titles with club or country; a few of them have done so with both.

Once again, this year's shortlist consists of the usual suspects Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and a few others like Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho, among others.

With the winner to be announced on Monday, many eminent players have made their picks for the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner. On that note, here's a look at the same:

#10 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich and Germany) - Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Muller has been a standout player for club and country.

Thomas Muller has been a key player for club and country. The 32-year-old has won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany and countless titles with Bayern Munich, including two continental trebles.

Unsurprisingly, he has picked his Bayern teammate Robert Lewandowski to win this year's Ballon d'Or award. The Pole has scored over 300 goals since arriving at the club seven years ago.

He has been on fire in the last two years, scoring over 100 goals for club and country, and winning big titles galore.

Muller said about Lewandowski to Sky Deutschland:

"Lewy has to win it (2021 Ballon d’ Or). He’s absolutely deserved it. Lewy won everything with us. Then the award was cancelled, then he went on and broke the goal-scoring record in Germany this season.

"When you see what he's doing with the Polish national team - which is more difficult than in a real top team. I have to say there isn't one player who individually performed better. Lewy has to win the Ballon d’Or."

Lewandowski will be a deserving winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. After missing out on it last year, as the award got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pole has delivered the goods this year too.

It remains to be seen if the jury will think likewise on Monday.

#9 Angel Di Maria (PSG and Argentina) - Lionel Messi

Angel Di Maria has played with Messi for both club and country.

Angel Di Maria is one of the most underrated players in the game. But he has won big titles galore - UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, multiple league titles with PSG and Copa America with Argentina this summer.

He has picked his PSG and Argentina teammate Lionel Messi to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Di Maria said that Messi deserves the award because of leading Argentina from the front to end their near three-decade-long trophy drought.

"Yes, I think so. He (Messi) has had an important year in his career. To win the Copa America with his country after so many things that happened to him in the national team, he finally won it. Just for that he deserves it."

Messi won a record-extending eighth Pichichi award this year, but failed to win the La Liga title.

However, he bagged four goals and five assists in Argentina's triumphant Copa America 2021 campaign - his first international title. For that alone, Messi has emerged as an overwhelming favorite to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or title.

Messi has scored just once in seven Ligue 1 games since moving to PSG. But he did star with a hat-trick of assists in the league leaders' 3-1 win at St. Etienne.

#8 Kevin De Bruyne (Ballon d'Or 2021 contender) - Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is himself a contender for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. However, the Manchester City and Belgium midfielder has no qualms in admitting that Robert Lewandowski's exploits during the year stand head and shoulders above anybody else's.

De Bruyne said about the Pole:

"If I have to choose, I'm looking at the two-year period because we didn't have one last year so I'd choose Lewandowski for what he has done in the last two years goalscoring-wise. He'd be my pick."

De Bruyne couldn't have been more right. Lewandowski has scored over 100 goals for club and country in the last two years. He has won two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title, among others.

#7 Paul Pogba (Manchester United and France) - N'Golo Kante

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has divided opinion like few else, but there is no denying the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's ability.

The Frenchman started his 2021-22 campaign on a tear, racking up seven assists in his first few league games before going off the boil. Currently out injured, Pogba has picked his compatriot N'Golo Kante to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

He said in this regard during a Eurosport podcast:

"We talk a lot about his performances but he has always been as good as ever. I said a long time ago that it would be appropriate, if Chelsea won, for him to win the Ballon d’Or. It would be deserved too."

Kante did play a key role in Chelsea's Champions League win last season. However, he failed to win Euro 2020 with France this summer, which could go against him in the Ballon d'Or 2021 final reckoning.

Les Bleus were eliminated by Switzerland in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

